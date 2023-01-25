SYDNEY: The provincial government is hoping changes to emergency care will make a difference at local facilities.

Among its main commitments, the province wants to have teams led by doctors focus on getting patients out of ambulances and into the emergency department faster.

Michelle DePodesta, executive director of Acute Health Services for the Eastern Zone, said a float physician started at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in mid-December.

“Offloading ambulances is often a concern and it adds to the wait time within the emergency department, so one of these new strategies is the creation and implementation of a float physician,” she told The Reporter. “And their responsibility is to help look after the patients that arrive by ambulance, to get them seen and triaged, which means we can then release the paramedic crews to get them back out into the community to respond to new calls.”

Another priority for the province is to assign physician assistants and nurse practitioners to provide care in emergency departments.

DePodesta said Nova Scotia Health (NSH) will be posting positions for St. Martha’s and Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso.

“They really are another team member in our emergency department,” she said. “Our Nurse Practitioners, they can see a wide range of patients, and they can treat them and they can assess them. We, generally, have been using them and trialing them in our low acuity outpatient population so they’re able to support the movement of those patients to help with the congestion in the waiting room.”

Another plan is to add care providers and patient advocates to support patients in waiting rooms, the province noted.

DePodesta said they are looking to fill positions at St. Martha’s and Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital (ICMH).

“Right now, we’ve been focused on patient advocates which are unregulated health professionals, who are Health Service Aids, and their goal really is to help support that comfort in the waiting room for patients that are waiting,” she explained. “And our focus has been on our three larger emergency rooms.”

The emergency department at ICMH has been swamped at times, leading to Inverness Municipal Councillors to complain to NSH.

To free up beds, the province is promising to provide health care teams with real-time data on where beds are available across the system and what tests or other actions are needed to get patients home quicker.

“We’re implementing some new technology to give us quicker access to the data. Right now, a lot of that data that we have, it’s a bit manually tracked,” said DePodesta.

Finally, the province wants to make virtual care available to more patients with less urgent needs.

“All of these initiatives are really in that early, beginning, test and trial stage,” DePodesta noted. “We need to try things and figure out what’s working, and how we can work through any of the challenges associated with them. But right now, we’ve seen great success and uptake…”

Currently, the emergency department at Strait-Richmond Hospital is open between 48 and 72 hours per week.

“There isn’t a set schedule; we aim to keep it open as often as we can, based on staff availability,” DePodesta said.

For some time, DePodesta said the NSH has been working on filling positions at the Evanston facility.

“I think this entire plan is really to improve emergency care across our zone; that includes the Strait-Richmond Hospital,” she said. “Our focus remains, and that hasn’t changed, is to focus on our rural communities and the ongoing recruitment, and minimize the closures there.”

In a press release issued on Jan. 18 the province announced they are working to ensure people with the most urgent needs receive care first, improve ambulance response times, and offer more places for people to receive care, which they said will ease pressure on emergency departments.

“We’ve been making record-high investments and acting in all areas of healthcare since we formed government,” said Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness. “The recent tragic losses in Cumberland and Cape Breton have added to the sense of urgency. Everyone working in emergency care do all they can, day in and day out, to provide the best possible care for their patients. This plan should help them help their patients get the care they need more quickly.”

To support paramedics, the province wants to make paramedic training at more Nova Scotia Community College campuses and provide a tuition rebate of $11,500 to paramedics who agree to work in the province for at least three years.

The province said it intends to add a second air ambulance to handle routine transfers for tests and treatment between Sydney and Halifax, as well as Yarmouth and Halifax, which they said will allow “ground ambulances to stay in communities more often.”

Another commitment from the province is funding to train medical first responders who sometimes arrive at an emergency scene first.

To give people more places to receive care and reduce pressure on emergency care, the province said it will: support new and existing collaborative family medicine practices; expand services in more pharmacies; enable out-of-province doctors licensed in Nova Scotia to offer virtual care; provide more mobile primary care, mobile respiratory care clinics, and urgent treatment centres; and offer a new phone app, known as a digital front door, that is intended to help people find the right services and where they are offered.

“The health care system was built during a different era, and aside from technological advances, it has barely changed since,” Karen Oldfield, President and CEO, Nova Scotia Health said. “That is not our future. No one person can move this mountain by themselves. We can do it if we all pull together with a common goal: a system that is ready, responsive and reliable.”

On Jan. 20, Nova Scotia Health (NSH) announced training and retention initiatives for nurses in emergency departments across the province.

“Tested and tried best practices are being implemented in rapid timelines to attract more nurses to Emergency Departments across Nova Scotia, while also enhancing work environments for ED nurses already in our system,” says Dr. Gail Tomblin Murphy, vice president of research, innovation and discovery and Chief Nurse Executive, NSH.

Spanning their careers working in emergency departments, NSH announced post-secondary programs focused on emergency care for nursing students, professional development opportunities, and a nursing innovation fund for practicing Registered Nurses (RNs) and Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs).

In a press release on Jan. 18, the Nova Scotia Nurses Union (NSNU) said the actions don’t address the “staggering nurse vacancy rate and urgent and untenable pressures on nurses.”

“I’m happy to see an all-hands-on-deck approach to this ongoing but far from new crisis,” said Janet Hazelton, president of the union. “The NSNU has been talking about the nursing shortage and excessive workloads in emergency, as well as other areas of care, for well over a decade.”

The union president said she’s most concerned about initiatives that risk adding to the workload of nurses, if there isn’t a significant shift in filling vacancies, or at the very least, initiatives to retain existing nurses. Without nurses in emergency departments, wait times will remain unacceptably long, Hazleton stated.

“We can get patients to emergency faster, we can get more ambulances on the road, but if we don’t have professional staff and beds on the other side of the waiting room, wait times will not be reduced,” says Hazelton.

The NSNU said nurses need “non-nursing work such as administrative tasks and other duties” removed to “focus on timely and precise patient care.”

Although patient advocates may seem like a logical solution for anxious patients lingering in waiting rooms, “qualifications and boundaries must be very well-defined,” the NSNU said, noting “there is a significant distinction between a patient’s medical needs verses their comfort needs, and how the advocate is to intervene.” In conjunction with the advocate role, the NSNU is asking that “someone with medical expertise,” be present in waiting rooms to ensure patients are observed and assessed.

Hazelton says she would have liked to see nurse-prescribing as an action item considering many patients presenting at emergency departments are looking for prescription renewals. She said government must also provide consistent tuition relief for nurses who wish to move to other areas, like emergency departments.

The NSNU predicts the plan will fall short of meeting the government’s goals but added they will continue to work with government and employers.