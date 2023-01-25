PORT HAWKESBURY: Even with two green energy projects running and the possibility of more users, the town is confident Landrie Lake can handle the extra demand.

Paul MacLean, Bear Head Energy’s Chief Operating Officer, told The Reporter that they would require a maximum of four million gallons of water per day, and they already have a Memorandum of Understanding in place with the Landrie Lake Water Utility for that water supply.

Since they were fully permitted as an LNG export facility back in 2015, MacLean said some of their permits have been grandfathered.

Meanwhile, EverWindFuels also wants to develop and operate a certified green energy hydrogen and ammonia production facility in Point Tupper.

According the environmental assessment submitted to the province by EverWind Fuels, during peak cooling days in the summer, they expect to use 8.3 megalitres per day of raw fresh water from Landrie Lake. Daily consumption will be reduced during the shoulder seasons and in the winter, the assessment notes.

During open houses last year, EverWind said the water will be supplied from a pump house on the southwestern shore of Landrie Lake, and they estimated annual usage at around 200,000 metric tonnes.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Jan. 17, CAO Terry Doyle told council they are in continuous discussions with industry, government, funding agencies, legal counsel and staff about the water supply for the projects.

“We’ve been doing work to ensure that that resource is available to the developers so that this very exciting industry can move forward,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure being working with them.”

Dolye said the water utility, which is co-owned by the town and the Municipality of the County of Richmond, has been working to ensure there is a consistent fresh water supply for both projects.

“There’s two councillors from each municipality, and it’s administrated now by the Town of Port Hawkesbury staff,” he said. “We have been working with green hydrogen development companies with the prospect of supplying freshwater to the developers.”

The watershed was first established to provide water to industry in Point Tupper like the Heavy Water Plant, the Gulf Oil Refinery, and the Nova Scotia Pulp and Paper Mill, and the CAO said it is considered a “large industrial basin.”

“The design around that was for much bigger usage than we have right now,” he told The Reporter. “There is capacity, to not only supply potable water to our treatment facility to provide potable water to the residents of Port Hawkesbury, and water directly to Port Hawkesbury Paper, Nova Scotia Power, and others.”

During the study process, Doyle said they are working with the companies, keeping in contact with the Department of Environment and Climate and other provincial departments, and they are consulting engineers.

“We’re just finishing a study on hydrology of the area; so what is the yield capacity, how much water can be taken from Landrie Lake, if safely used for other purposes? So we’re going through that,” he explained. “We’re looking at the whole watershed area now too which includes the Little River area, beaver dam, which was the original watershed in Point Tupper.”

Despite the possibility of more residents moving to the water utility service area during the construction and operational phases of the projects, in additional to more industrial demand, Doyle added increased usage will not be a problem.

“Initial numbers say that’s not going to be a concern, at this point in time, but we’re obviously very cautions,” he added. “We’re always very cautious around the provision of water and the efficient use of freshwater; it’s an extremely valuable resource which can’t be wasted. We’re very well aware of that and that’s a primary consideration in everything we do with respect to the utility, that’s our obligation as managers of the utility.”