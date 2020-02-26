Desmond’s firearm licence reinstated after suicide attempt

GUYSBOROUGH: Retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond’s firearms possession and acquisition licence was first flagged for review by firearms officials in New Brunswick in 2014 after it was revealed the Afghanistan war veteran didn’t disclose his complex diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on his application.

Despite the omission and a suicide attempt a year later, the former rifleman who shot and killed his 52-year-old mother, 31-year-old wife, and 10-year-old daughter before shooting himself in the head, was able to get his licence reinstated, undeterred by recurring encounters with the RCMP.

Cpl. Desmond’s ability to legally purchase a rifle on the day he carried out the tragic triple murder-suicide of his family in Upper Big Tracadie has been at the centre of the fatality inquiry looking into their deaths.

The former rifleman would go on to use his firearms licence one final time on January 3, 2017 purchasing an SKS 7.62, a Soviet-era, semi-automatic, military-style carbine, and two-hours-later, changed into full camouflage fatigue, parked his vehicle on a remote logging road behind his wife’s house, slashed her truck’s tires before entering the house and fatally shooting her, their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah, and his mother Brenda, before turning the gun on himself.

The retired Corporal, who served a seven month tour of Afghanistan in 2007 with the 2nd Battalion Royal Canadian Regiment’s India Company, was diagnosed with severe PTSD, major depression and a probable traumatic brain injury by a military psychiatrist in 2011.

In November 2014 and February 2016, two separate doctors characterized the veteran as “stable and non-suicidal,” however, by May 2016, Cpl. Desmond had been referred to an in-patient psychiatric clinic in Montréal specializing in veterans suffering from PTSD.

Prior to his medical discharge from the military in 2015, Cpl. Desmond applied to renew his firearms licence. The process was subject to a review in June 2014, after the Provincial Firearms Office (PFO) in New Brunswick discovered he had failed to disclose his PTSD diagnosis.

According to testimony from New Brunswick’s acting chief firearms officer on February 19, Lysa Rossignol told the inquiry Cpl. Desmond’s doctor told a firearms officer he couldn’t see any reason why Cpl. Desmond should be prevented from getting a licence renewal.

“He has no problem with Mr. Desmond possessing firearms,” Rossignol read from a December 2014 investigation report. “He’s been treating him for approximately four-and-a-half-years and has him medicated. He advises that Mr. Desmond has no psychosis and has never mentioned self-harm or any violent ideation.”

Previous evidence heard by the inquiry suggested several phone calls to the RCMP made by his wife Shanna, described Cpl. Desmond as manic following arguments. On at least four occasions, he was checked on by police, which led to his arrest under New Brunswick’s Mental Health Act on November 27, 2015, in Oromocto. Shanna once again called the police but this time she reported her husband “said his goodbyes, had cut his leg and was going to commit suicide.”

When asked by inquiry counsel Allen Murray if the firearms officer asked for supporting medical documentation, Rossignol indicated he did not.

“That was the protocol that was in place,” she testified. “He did what he was supposed to do.”

Following Cpl. Desmond’s arrest under the Mental Health Act, his firearms were confiscated by RCMP and his possession and acquisition licence was again placed under review by New Brunswick PFO – something that wasn’t placed under review until December 29, 2015, approximately four-weeks later.

“It was the same approach as in 2014,” Rossignol explained.

In January 2016, a medical assessment form was sent to another doctor who concluded a similar report as the first assessment.

“Non-suicidal and stable,” Rossignol said as she read Dr. Paul Smith’s comments included in the second investigation report. “No concerns for firearms usage with appropriate licence.”

It’s unclear exactly when Cpl. Desmond began seeing Dr. Smith, the Fredericton-based doctor who switched him from his previous medication to medicinal marijuana.

Five months before he signed off on Cpl. Desmond’s firearms review, a prescription dated October 1, 2015, which was signed by Dr. Smith marks one of the earliest pieces of evidence of their clinical relationship.

Typically, Rossignol told the inquiry, the PFO will only accept a medical form from a clinician who “has known the patient for some time,” however, she couldn’t specify exactly how long that requirement needed to be.

Dr. Vinod Joshi, a psychiatrist assigned to Cpl. Desmond while he was in the military, had previously signed off on an earlier review in November 2014 when the soldier was trying to renew his licence and upgrade it to include restricted firearms.

Despite describing his patient as “medicated, having shown neither signs of psychosis or suicidal ideation,” Joshi saw no issue in renewing the licence Cpl. Desmond first received in 2008. The firearms officer assigned to the review however, did question why Cpl. Desmond wasn’t truthful on his application when it came to his mental health.

Joe Roper told the inquiry he spoke with Cpl. Desmond on the phone and the soldier indicated he filled the application out with his wife and “neither one thought his illness was relevant.”

Rossignol testified she was in the process of reviewing the file when she observed Cpl. Desmond’s licence had been flagged on the Canadian Firearms Information System following an incident involving police in Nova Scotia on November 18, 2015.

Be that as it may, Rossignol said it took four months for her to determine what happened on that date because the Nova Scotia PFO had trouble receiving disclosure from the RCMP.

Documents from the RCMP detachment in Canso revealed police were dispatched to check on Cpl. Desmond’s mental health after his aunt complained he was in a manic state and suffering from paranoia, depression and PTSD. The investigating officer however, reported Cpl. Desmond as “calm and lucid.”

“Desmond displayed no signs of being a danger to himself or others,” Murray said, reading from the officer’s occurrence report. “He advised that he would call police if he felt he was deteriorating.”

The inquiry also learned of two additional RCMP calls involving Cpl. Desmond in Nova Scotia – on November 25, and November 28, 2016, but neither one of those mental health calls were flagged in the database used by the PFO.

Rossignol told the inquiry it was the doctors’ reports that propelled the PFO to validate Cpl. Desmond’s licence.

Consequent to hearing this, Judge Warren Zimmer motioned a recommendation that could potentially come out of this inquiry involves firearms applicants who report a history of complex mental illness and submit another medical review partway through the five-year renewal period.

Instead of waiting for a family member, doctor or police officer to contact firearms officials about their concerns, Zimmer suggested “a more proactive approach could save lives.”

“I would say it this way – stability doesn’t necessarily maintain forever,” he told the firearms officer. “If you have to wait for five years to go back and do a check, there might be a better way to do it.”