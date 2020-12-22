Christmas card challenge launched on Facebook

By: Emily Maroun

PORT HAWKESBURY: A resident of the town is hoping to promote unity even during this isolated Christmas.

Port Hawkesbury’s Taylor Linloff has created a challenge on Facebook, inviting others to make Christmas cards and send them to people who are affected by COVID-19.

Linloff named places to send the cards in her post – including essential workers, someone in palliative care, or even friends.

Linloff says she’s not just doing the challenge to spread joy, but it’s also a way to honour the memory of her father.

“He passed away only 18 days after Christmas, and we’re approaching the one year anniversary of his death, and he really loved Christmas, so I’m doing this to honour my dad as well as help people in the process,” says Linloff.

She plans to make and send 500 cards just on her own. Linloff says she wants others to make as much as they can and send them out as soon as possible.

People are encouraged to write Christmas letters to a Canadian Armed Forces Service member. She says Canada post delivers letters to service members for free so it’s an easy way to get involved.

Christmas is a time to come together, but with COVID keeping people physically apart, Linloff’s goal is to make people feel connected.

She says anyone reading this article is also challenged to find a card and fill it out.

“Let’s show the Strait area and beyond how much love we can spread this holiday season with or without COVID-19,” says Linloff.

Next year, Linloff plans to do 1,000 cards.