Home Arts & Entertainment Civic Centre to host tattoo convention this summer Arts & Entertainment Civic Centre to host tattoo convention this summer By Adam McNamara - May 30, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos contributed. Donny Boudreau, owner of Bare Ink, has been tattooing for 29 years and says the town and other businesses have been “really excited and supportive” of his Art Con Tattoo Convention planned for late August. Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register