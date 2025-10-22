By Stephen Cooke

The Canadian tour pairing of ’70s and ’80s arena rock favourite Foreigner and Vancouver’s indie-rock-rooted quintet 54-50 (or, if you prefer, 54•40) probably makes sense in some Venn diagram of ’90s classic rock radio, where the former’s hits Urgent and Juke Box Hero sat cheek-by-jowl with the latter’s Baby Ran and Ocean Pearl.

At any rate, you can judge for yourself how well they go together when the Juke Box Hero Tour comes to Sydney’s Centre 200 on Thursday, Oct. 23, just ahead of shows in Halifax on Oct. 24 and Moncton on Oct. 25.

But even though Foreigner’s original lineup was half-British (including founding guitarist Mick Jones) and half-U.S. (including founding singer Lou Gramm) – hence the name – this current iteration of the band has a Nova Scotian component in the form of actor/singer Geordie Brown, who has been well-acquainted with its catalogue since landing the lead role in Jukebox Hero: The Musical in 2018.

Brown’s connection to the band has since expanded from the theatre stage to the concert platform, earning high praise from Jones, who spoke of Brown’s considerable entertaining skills to Billboard Magazine.

“I was most impressed by Geordie’s performances of Jukebox Hero: The Musical in Canada,” said Jones when the tour was announced. “He is not only a consummate vocalist, but a verified Broadway actor to boot.

“We look forward to welcoming him at our shows on Foreigner’s 2025 Canadian tour.”

Photo courtesy Diego Moy-Peche. Canadian rock favourites 54•40 will join Foreigner on the Juke Box Hero Tour, making a stop at Sydney’s Centre 200 on Oct. 23.

From all accounts, that’s a very liberal use of the word “we” by the guitarist, since he either refrains from touring altogether, due to reported health issues, or only plays on a handful of songs when he does come on the road. But he remains, in essence, the musical director of the band, and anything it does is with his blessing.

As for Gramm, he had his own health issues following the removal of a brain tumour in 1997, and ultimately parted ways with Foreigner in 2003, although he has been known to rejoin them for special events, like two shows in Atlantic City earlier this month.

54•40, on the other hand, is still going strong with founding members Neil Osborne and Brad Merrit, and longtime drummer Matt Johnson who’s been with them for four decades, and a new album Porto, waiting in the wings for release on Jan. 23.

So far, the band has released three singles from the new album; up-tempo hook-filled tracks Time Will Tell, Running for the Fence and Die to Heaven that fit in neatly with the band’s sound while showing it still has a few tricks up its sleeve. Most importantly, they put Osborne’s voice up front and centre to show it sounds as sleek and clear as ever and won’t disappoint when you catch the band on stage with Foreigner this week.

I’m kind of reminded of when Joan Jett & the Blackhearts were picked to open for Def Leppard, probably due to that same Venn diagram, but also because DL frontman Joe Elliott was a fan of early punk, but if you’re into the pairing, it’s a win-win!

***

File photo. The acclaimed tribute show In Spite of Ourselves celebrates the songs and spirit of the late John Prine with performances by Blair Packham, Bill Craig, Kirsten Jones, and Johnny Max.

If you’re looking for something in a more acoustic vein this week, get thee to Pictou’s deCoste Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, Oct. 23 for In Spite of Ourselves: An Evening of John Prine, featuring some terrific Canadian musicians performing some of the finest songs known to man or beast.

This summer’s John Prine tribute at the Stan Rogers Folk Festival, with his actual band members accompanying the all-star lineup, was one of the events of the year, and if you missed out, this is a pretty good way to make up for it. You’ve got singer-songwriter Blair Packham from the Jitters, with the Irish Rovers’ Bill Craig, country/roots singer-songwriter Kirsten Jones and blues/roots performer Johnny Max all giving the songsmith’s songsmith his due.

This is one of only two Nova Scotia shows on the tour for In Spite of Ourselves: An Evening of John Prine, and the other is in Liverpool on Friday, Oct. 24, so if you want to sing along to Sam Stone or Please Don’t Bury Me, get thee to the deCoste Centre box office or decostecentre.ca ASAP.