PORT HAWKESBURY: A retired RCMP officer has been charged with three counts of sexual assault following an investigation by Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

SiRT announced Oct. 15, its director has reasonable and probable grounds to believe retired RCMP Sgt. Darrell W. Johnson committed criminal offences against a woman known to him. The alleged incidents occurred both while Johnson was serving as a member of the RCMP and after his retirement, according to the agency.

Following a joint investigation involving SiRT, the RCMP’s Street Crime Enforcement Unit, and the Interview Assistance Team, Johnson was charged with three counts of sexual assault under section 271 of the Criminal Code.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in Nova Scotia Provincial Court in Port Hawkesbury on Nov. 13, at 9:30 a.m.

SiRT, which is mandated to investigate incidents involving serious injury, death, sexual assault, intimate partner violence, or other matters of significant public interest involving police officers, said no further comment will be provided as the case is before the courts.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner Dennis Daley, Commanding Officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP, said the charges are “deeply troubling and understandably distressing to the communities we serve.”

“The RCMP remains steadfast in its commitment to integrity and accountability,” Daley said. “We take all allegations of misconduct seriously, and our members are expected to uphold – and surpass – the high standards rightly demanded by Canadians.”

Johnson began his service with the RCMP in Nova Scotia in 2002 and retired in November 2023.

SiRT’s full report on the investigation is available on its website.

Anyone affected by sexual assault is encouraged to reach out for help and guidance through local hospitals or Sexual Assault Centres. Those in immediate danger should call 911. Support is also available through the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673, or online at BreakTheSilence.ca.

Drake Lowthers

Drake Lowthers is the editor of The Strait Area Reporter, where he leads coverage of the people, stories, and events that shape northeastern Nova Scotia and western Cape Breton Island. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, and calling Antigonish home for the past decade, he has a passion for community journalism, and has told hundreds of stories that highlight local voices - from grassroots initiatives to provincial issues that affect everyday life - in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. His dedication to excellence in journalism has earned multiple recognitions on the national stage, confirming his belief in the vital role of local news in informing, connecting, and strengthening communities. When he isn’t in the newsroom, Drake is deeply engaged in the Antigonish community, where he continues to advocate for collaboration and building a stronger future together.

