Clean sweep in Richmond County

ARICHAT: Voters in Richmond County decided they want a completely new municipal council.

After the votes were counted this evening, warden Brian Marchand, former warden Jason MacLean and long-time incumbent councillors James Goyetche and Gilbert Boucher all went down to defeat.

First time candidate Melanie Sampson defeated Marchand in district 3 (Louisdale-Lower River), finishing with 604 votes to 506 votes for the incumbent. While the two candidates duked it out for votes in the Louisdale-Grand Anse portion of the district, Sampson won decisively in polls from Point Tupper, to Evanston, Whiteside, then over to Dundee.

MacLean was defeated decisively in district 5 (L’Ardoise-eastern Richmond County) by rookie candidate Brent Sampson, who took 597 votes to 223 for MacLean.

After 12 years on council, Boucher was bested by first time candidate Amanda Mombourquette in district 4 (River Bourgeois and St. Peter’s) who won every poll in the district and came away with 869 votes to 284 for the incumbent.

In district 1 (Petit de Grat-Arichat) Goyetche finished third with 181 votes behind new councillor and political newcomer Shawn Samson, who earned 438 votes, second place candidate and himself a political rookie Brandon Boudreau had a strong showing with 352 votes, and former councillor Rod Samson, who served from 2012-2016, finished fourth with 118 votes.

In district 2 (West Arichat-D’Escousse), another political newcomer, Michael Diggdon, took the district with 523 votes to 173 for former long-time councillor Gerry Bourque, and 153 for Carolyn Clackdoyle.