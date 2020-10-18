PORT HOOD: The warden and two incumbents went down to defeat tonight during the municipal election in Inverness County.

In district 5 (Port Hood-Mabou), warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie lost to first time candidate Lynn Chisholm, who came away with 540 votes to 394 for the incumbent. Thom Oommen finished third with 288 votes.

Long-time councillor Jim Mustard finished third with 206 votes in district 3 (the Inverness area) behind new councillor Bonny MacIsaac with 557 votes and Gerry Poirier with 217 votes. Larry Lariviere finished in fourth place with 112 votes.

John Dowling in district 6 (Judique-Port Hastings) was the other incumbent who failed to win re-election after gaining 348 votes, behind new councillor Catherine L. Gillis with 737 votes. Behind them were Mary Jess MacDonald with 186 votes, and Gerard Gillis with 109 votes.

In district 4 (the Whycocomagh area) John MacLennan was the lone incumbent re-elected, after he tallied 618 votes, to 265 votes for Jason Bernard and 76 votes for Christine Dowling.

Deputy warden Alfred Poirier in district 1 and district 2 councillor Laurie Cranton were both acclaimed.