Chisholm-Beaton re-elected Port Hawkesbury mayor

PORT HAWKESBURY: Town council will look pretty much the same following today’s municipal election in the town.

Incumbent mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton was re-elected to the mayor’s chair, netting 1,121 votes to 769 for challenger Archie MacLachlan.

Deputy mayor Blaine MacQuarrie, with 1,092 votes, first time candidate Jason Aucoin with 995, and incumbents Hughie MacDougall with 987, and Mark MacIver with 937 were all elected to town council for a four-year term.

Those who were unsuccessful in getting a seat at the table were Paula Hart, 803 votes, John Ouellette, 759 votes and Michlele Tabensky who garnered 673 votes.