JAMES RIVER: One driver is dead, the other is in hospital with serious injuries following a head-on collision in a construction zone yesterday afternoon on Highway 104.

In a press release issued this morning, the RCMP said a Toyota Yaris and a Toyota Corolla, travelling in opposite directions, collided.

“The driver and lone occupant of the Corolla, a 58-year-old Lower South River man, sustained significant injuries,” the RCMP said in the release. “He was transported to hospital by EHS where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The RCMP said the collision took place near Exit 30 in James River

“It was in a traffic zone; I’m not aware if traffic was escorted, or if there was any kind of traffic stoppage at the time,” Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told The Reporter. “I know just driving through there myself, that traffic area has a lot of cones and lane changes, it’s near a curve as well.”

Antigonish County District RCMP, local volunteer fire departments, and EHS responded to the call around 4:30 p.m., the RCMP noted.

“The driver and lone occupant of the Yaris, a 21-year-old Trenton woman, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS,” the RCMP said in the release.

The RCMP added that a collision reconstructionist was at the scene and the highway was closed for several hours.

“In constructions zones, we always want to remind the public to slow down to the prescribed speed limits,” Tremblay added. “The good old weather can sometimes throw a curve ball at you, so if there’s weather impacting traffic or road conditions, slow down a little extra below the speed limits to make sure that your arrive safely.”