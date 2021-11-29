MULGRAVE: Councillors in the Town of Mulgrave received a presentation from the Guysborough County Community Health Board (CHB) earlier this month during their first regular council meeting on Nov. 1.

Representatives with the Guysborough County CHB advised Mulgrave’s council about what a community health board is, what they do, how they’re supported, what the requirements are of their members and the benefits to the greater community while participating in one.

While the presentation was made by the Guysborough County CHB, it was advised that there may be some services the town could utilize through the Antigonish Town and County CHB, or the Strait Richmond CHB.

The province’s CHBs are a committed group of volunteers who are working together with partners to improve the health of their communities and provide a local voice with the Nova Scotia Health Authority, the CHB noted.

Council was informed community health boards play a vital role in the well-being of their communities, helping to support many community-based projects and partnerships including; providing grants to community-based groups to support projects focused on health promotion and the social determinants of health.

Senior staff in the Town of Mulgrave read a draft of the amendment to the land-use by-law, and a discussion took place during the town’s second regular council meeting on Nov. 15.

The amendment in question would restrict the ownership of farm animals within the town limits to six egg-laying hens only, if the amendment was to pass.

The first reading of the new land-use by-law is organized to occur during the town’s next council meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 6.

According to procedure council has to follow, the first reading will be followed by an advertised public meeting and a second reading, which will come at a later date.

Following the second reading, the amended land-use by-law would come into effect.