GUYSBOROUGH: The warden for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) says if the municipality has to pay to dispose of some garbage, so should its producer.

Warden Vernon Pitts made the comments as he updated council on the Eastern Region Solid Waste Management (ERSWM) committee during the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on Nov. 17.

“Our last meeting was the last Thursday in October, and basically the meeting came down to the APR that is going forward,” Pitts said. “That changes the producer responsibility in regards to recyclables, printed paper and plastics; producers are going to finally start paying for producing products that we have to pay to get rid of.”

Following the meeting, the warden told reporters while there won’t be any additional cost to the municipality, he anticipates the change would result in savings at their waste management facility.

“In essence it should,” Pitts said on the potential savings. “Because we’ll no longer be responsible for paying for the handling of the recyclables, plastic and stuff like this out here.”

The warden indicated it’s about time and is only “right and proper” that the producer takes responsibility for it.

“They have to realize, we have to be manufacturing things that we can repurpose going forward, rather than putting them in a pit,” Pitts said. “That is going to come at a cost, so we should all pay.”

He advised moving forward, the municipality has a scheduled meeting with the province’s minister of environment, as well as Greg Morrow, the MLA for the region, before the end of the year.