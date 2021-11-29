GUYSBOROUGH: The warden for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) says the replacement of the Country Harbour Ferry maintains the well-being of local communities in the area.

Following the municipality’s regular council meeting on Nov. 17, Vernon Pitts told reporters the Theodore O’Hara is a true asset, and it’s one that not only the municipality can benefit from.

“During the announcement, I raised it with our newly minted MLA,” Pitts said. “That hey, it’s a great connection in regards to tourism, emergency services, or just people travelling from one side to another.”

The warden was on hand to officially launch the new $6 million, 15-car Theodore O’Hara that replaces the Stormont II, a 41-year-old, 12-car cable ferry that runs from Port Bickerton to Isaacs Harbour.

The Theodore O’Hara namesake which was given to the new ferry, submitted by Alivia Mansfield, a then Grade 2 student at St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy, pays homage to the first lighthouse keeper in Port Bickerton.

The vessel was built right here in Nova Scotia by A.S. Theriault and Son of Meteghan River; a boatyard that has manufactured more than 1,000 vessels over its 80 year history.

The warden added that the road issue is now on Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow’s plate.

“But it’s not much good when you don’t have an adequate road to get to it,” Pitts said.