By Charlie Teljeur

LOUISDALE: Hugs, humour, and charity are but three of the many words that aptly describe the life of Joseph Louis Boudreau, who passed away on Sept. 24, at the Strait Richmond Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

A legendary figure throughout the Strait Area – particularly in L’Ardoise, St. Peter’s, and Port Hawkesbury – Boudreau was known as a culinary giant whose influence extended well beyond the kitchen.

Born on Dec. 10, 1945, Louis was the third child and only son of Raymond and Mary Boudreau. He spent part of his childhood in Sydney before the family relocated to Louisdale, a community that would forever hold a special place in his heart.

After trying his hand at various professions, Louis discovered his true passion for cooking under the guidance of his mother at The French Village. In 1972, an opportunity arose for him to take over The Cosy Corner in St. Peter’s, alongside his wife Loretta, sister Shirley, and brother-in-law Willie.

Within the walls of that cherished establishment, Louis not only built a successful business but also raised his family, instilling in them the values of hard work, dedication, and community service.

From kids sneaking in the back door for fries and gravy to the daily coffee club regulars and travelers passing through, The Cosy Corner became a gathering place filled with laughter, stories, and countless memories.

In 1989, Louis moved to Port Hawkesbury, where he opened Louie’s Family Restaurant, later taking the helm at The Skye Dining Room and engaging in several other culinary ventures. His restaurants were more than just eateries – they were hubs of friendship and connection.

He formed lasting bonds with people from all walks of life, each one deeply valued.

Unsurprisingly, tributes to the beloved restaurateur have poured in.

In Louis’ online tribute book, Rose Magdy wrote: “Louie was one of the best men I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. I will miss all our chats and especially his big hug.”

From Billy, Natalie, and Michael Bona: “Louis was a character. Always a story. Always a cackle. Always good to us no matter if we hired him to cater something or we dropped by one of his many locations for food. He was the life of the party even if it wasn’t his party!”

“No matter where we met, a hug was always the result,” recalled Janet (Harker) Landy. “When my sisters and mom and I had dinner at his restaurant, he always came and sat with us.”

Among his many professional accomplishments, Boudreau was named Nova Scotia’s Restaurateur of the Year in 1995 and received the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Business Award in 1998.

Beyond his success in the restaurant industry, Louis was deeply committed to giving back. He supported countless community events and local charities, hosting and contributing to fundraisers connected to The L’Ardoise Festival, the Men’s Club, Harbour Wars, charity bingos, silent auctions, and sponsorships.

“Not only would he help us with buying the food,” said St. Peter’s Community Club Treasurer Shannon Stone, “but he’d also helped cook it.”

Tributes to his generous spirit continue to reflect the profound impact he had on those around him.

Through his cooking, compassion, and community spirit, Louis Boudreau nourished far more than appetites – he nourished hearts. His legacy of warmth, generosity, and love will continue to be felt across generations.

“Louie leaves behind a legacy of laughter and love and there is no greater gift,” wrote Lori-Ann Betts (née Deveaux). “To know him was the greatest gift.”

“He had a personality larger than life,” shared Arlene Usher. “He always had a smile, always a joke and always the best of hugs.”

“Louis was a very special person, and if you were eating at the Cosy Corner, you could be sure he’d stop by your table and share a joke, a hug, or just to chat,” said Joanna Martell. “It won’t be the same without him.”

Linda and Peter Samson captured his essence perfectly: “He touched so many hearts throughout Cape Breton and parts of Nova Scotia. His food melted in your mouth and his kindness was above and beyond special. He cherished everyone he met, stranger or not. Louis had a heart of gold.”

