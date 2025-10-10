ANTIGONISH: The Brian Mulroney Institute of Government at St. Francis Xavier University (StFX) has announced that Sandy Silver, former premier of Yukon and MLA for Klondike, has been appointed the inaugural Victor Dahdaleh Practitioner-in-Residence.

A StFX alumnus (BA ’94), Silver will return to his alma mater to facilitate meaningful discussions among academics, practitioners, students, and the public on the major social, political, and global issues of today.

His appointment also aims to help StFX students develop the skills needed for careers in government, policy, politics, and civil society.

“As the inaugural Victor Dahdaleh Practitioner-in-Residence, I have the honour of defining the position with the help of the extraordinary team at the Mulroney Institute for long-term success,” Silver said. “I am looking forward to working with faculty, students, and staff, and I am excited to be back at my alma mater contribution to the community.”

Originally from Antigonish, he lived in Dawson City for over 20 years, serving as the territory’s premier from 2016 until 2023, and has recently returned to Nova Scotia.

During his time living and working in the Yukon, Silver was a highly engaged and committed educator within the First Nations community. He supervised practicums for the Yukon Native Teacher Education Program, contributed to the digitization and preservation of oral histories, and collaborated with the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Justice Department in restorative justice initiatives, including Community Group Conferencing.

In addition, he worked closely with youth, providing mentorship to at-risk teens, and actively participated in, as well as volunteered for, the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Moosehide Gatherings.

The Mulroney Institute’s Practitioner-in-Residence program provides an exceptional opportunity for professionals from the fields of politics, government, and non-governmental organizations to engage in meaningful reflection and knowledge exchange.

The program encourages practitioners to share their experiences and insights with StFX students, faculty, and the broader community, while fostering an environment that promotes innovation and practical exploration in addressing complex issues of policy development and implementation.

“We welcome a diversity of practitioners working on topics of governance, government, policy, politics, and the state,” Lynda Harling Stalker, director of the Mulroney Institute said. “We seek people who are willing to engage with the StFX community, share skills, experience and practice, mentor students, and to collaborate on events and public activities.”

While Silver’s in-person residency program will begin Nov. 6, 2025, the Mulroney Institute and StFX will be hosting a public reception for him on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. in Mulroney Hall.