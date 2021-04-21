Suspect in break-ins charged with threatening police officer

POULAMON: A Richmond County man was arrested for a break, enter and theft, an attempted break-in, as well as threatening a police officer last week in Isle Madame.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. on April 13, Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said Richmond County District RCMP received a report of an attempted break-in at a home in Poulamon.

“RCMP responded and determined that a man had attempted to break-into the home while the homeowner was home,” Marshall told The Reporter.

Although he was located nearby a short time later and arrested without incident, Marshall said there was another incident.

“The man was transported to cells by police and during the transport, the man threatened the arresting officer,” Marshall noted.

And while the RCMP conducted its investigation, it was determined the suspect broke into a home in D’Escousse, Marshall explained.

As a result, Marshall said 50-year-old Randall Bruce McKenna of Louisdale is charged with: break, enter and theft; break and enter with intent; uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm; uttering threats to property; assaulting a peace officer; theft under $5,000; breach of probation; and failure to comply with release conditions.

Marshall said McKenna was held in custody overnight and appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on April 14. He was remanded into custody until a show cause hearing on April 19.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Richmond County District RCMP at 902-226-2533. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.