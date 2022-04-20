PORT HASTINGS: The operators of the Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport will remain in place.

Earlier this month, David Morgan and Celtic Air Services Limited filed a notice of discontinuance with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court, officially closing the case. They were seeking an injunction in court against Christopher Neville, Axair Aviation Inc., Ava K. Holdings Ltd., and Gateway Facilities ULC.

“This was commenced primarily for the purposes of getting the parties back to the status-quo prior to the commencement of their various disputes,” Morgan’s lawyer Gavin Giles, partner and director of McInnes Cooper, told The Reporter. “To allow Axair as a company to continue to operate until such times the court had the opportunity on the basis on the various merits to sort out who was right and who was wrong and what rights needed to be supported, and what rights have been breached.”

An adjournment was granted by Justice Ann Smith on March 28, and seven days later, the notice of discontinuance was filed by Giles on April 4.

“That was the stage that we were at, when what I refer to as some cooler heads prevailed, and people decided to devise their own solution at getting back to the status-quo,” he said. “A notice of discontinuance arises usually where there has been no activity before the courts. In our case, we had a motion for an injunction and then we made a motion to basically delay that for a couple of weeks to file additional affidavit evidence.”

While in the process of putting together additional affidavit evidence, and after correspondence with counsel on the other side, mainly Richard Norman and John Boyle, Giles said discussions around maintaing the status-quo, evolved into resolving the whole case.

Giles said that solution involved his client’s offer to effectively repay Neville the amount of money he had invested by way of a shareholders loan into the business, a total of $1,258,207.80.

“Norman and Boyle had good reputations and a lot of practical experience, and that their influences, helped bring about the solution,” Giles said. “I wouldn’t say they were pressures, but their influences helped bring it about and I’m not convinced that without those influences, we would have been successful.”

According to court documents provided to The Reporter by the Nova Scotia Judiciary, Morgan was trying to prevent the respondants from exercising security over assets owned by Morgan and by Celtic Air, including a 1979 Cessna 411 Conquest II airplane owned by Axair Aviation.

Information provided in the Statement of Claim indicate Morgan received a text message around Sept. 21, 2021, from Neville suggesting he was prepared to make an investment in Axair since it “required a larger and faster airplane than the one it had available at the time.”

The documents state that Neville and Ava then attempted to seize the assets of both Axair and Celtic Air, and to demand that Gateway retain possession of the Cessna and that Neville attempted to remove Celtic Air as the manager and operator of the Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport.

On March 11, the statement contended that Neville and three other people went to the airport “equipped with bolt cutters, with the intention to break into and enter those offices and to seize assets belonging to Axair and Celtic Air.” Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall confirmed with The Reporter that on March 11, at approximately 2:50 p.m., Port Hawkesbury RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance on Hector MacInnis Road in Port Hastings

On the same day, the statement of claim also asserts that Neville and the other people then went immediately to the house of one of Axair’s pilots to “threaten and harass the pilot’s pregnant wife,” and to seize the log books from the Cessna.

With the settlement, Celtic Air will officially remain as the operators of the airport.

“There’s a lot of I-dotting and T-crossing, that has to be done, but both parties are in the process of doing their diligence on those various things,” Giles added. “I say I’m beyond cautiously optimistic and confident that those pieces will be put together and at the end of the day, the parties will walk away, perhaps not particularly happy, but perhaps not particularly sad either.”