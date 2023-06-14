MULGRAVE: Some strong language was used around the table at the regular council meeting in Mulgrave on May 15 concerning a discussion about the town’s public works crew.

According to Councillor Bob Russell, a member or members of the public have been repeatedly making complaints to the provincial Department of Labour regarding work Mulgrave employees have undertaken in recent weeks.

Russell said, “There’s even been a complaint about how they were installing the flags on the poles, even though they were doing it safely…People in town need to realize that these guys bust their butts trying to keep everything working, as well as the presentation of the town, the equipment, the signs; all this kind of stuff they look after. They don’t get too many damn thanks out of it. So, it’s not right. We need to get out to the public and let them know, ‘Hey, back off and let these guys do their job. They’re doing it right. They’re doing it safely.’”

Russell gave a recent example of such a complaint and the outcome. He said, “They did a water job down here because a line broke. Department of Labour ended up showing up because they [Mulgrave public works] were called on…they [Mulgrave public works] presented all the proper paperwork and everything else and they [Dept. of Labour] were quite happy with everything that was going on.”

Mayor Ron Chisholm said it would end up costing the town money and went on to say that the staff was great, and the unfounded complaints resulted in, “a waste of taxpayer’s money.”

Asked if there was anything council thought they could do to deter the problem of unwarranted calls, Chisholm said, “It’s a waste of government time and hopefully they’ll be able to see it and not respond…We’ve got a great staff here.”

In other business, council heard a presentation by Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores (DEANS) Membership and Visitor Services Coordinator Kara Allen. She highlighted the tourism promotion activities the group is involved with, including the recent launch of their new website coastalnovascotia.ca.

Mulgrave was encouraged by Allen to notify her of upcoming events for inclusion on the website’s event calendar.

Following the presentation, Councillor Debbie King tabled a motion to make a $400 donation to DEANS, which passed unanimously.

At the meeting, council also discussed survey work which will take place near the museum and McNairs Cove.

Last January, Mulgrave proposed an amendment to the land use by-law which would have changed the zoning designation on the land located on Loggie St. from industrial to residential. Submissions to a public hearing on the matter in February resulted in council stepping back from the proposed amendment in order to gather more information on the amount of land available at that location.

Chisholm said on Monday, “There is interest in residential property as well as the industrial. We’re just trying to see how much is there so we can have a buffer between the two. We’re just reaching out for a survey and then get an assessment on the value of the property.”

He added, “We’ve already allotted 20 acres [of an estimated 62 to 64 acres] to CBDC (Community Business Development Corporation) to put out as an industrial site, and they were working on getting it sold for us. After we get the assessment and survey done, then we’ll be able to make a judgement on what we want to do on that.”

By Lois Ann Dort, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Guysborough Journal