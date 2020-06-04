ANTIGONISH: The mayor of the Town of Antigonish says she couldn’t be happier the town is finally going to have its very own dog park.

“The dog park is very exciting,” Laurie Boucher told reporters. “We’ve had a number of requests over the past few years for dog parks, and [staff has] been working very hard to find space – which is very limited within the town.”

Boucher said to be able to work with the Highland Society to secure part of Columbus Field for the dog park has been very rewarding.

Town officials provided an update on two key projects of their budget during their virtual council meeting May 25, first being the dog park, and the second was the refurbishment of the town’s tennis court.

“Our tennis courts are long overdue for not even a facelift but a total rebuild,” Boucher said. “Over the last couple of years, we have resurfaced it but because the ground is unstable underneath, the resurfacing didn’t last very long.”

She said it allowed them to buy themselves some time until they could put the money into it and fix it properly. The town is investing $100,000 to not only resurface the courts but they will strip it down to its core to make sure the base is stable and secure.

“To completely redo the town’s tennis courts, that’s something a lot of people within the town are very proud of,” Boucher said. “We have a lot of pickle ball and tennis players, so hopefully this will increase the use and capacity there.”

As for the town’s 2020-21 budget, it will be presented to council during the first week of June.

“I do want to mention the challenges this year, with COVID-19 programming has changed for sure,” Boucher said. “And we have to anticipate what’s coming down the road in the next six months, the next year, and even the next two years.”