ANTIGONISH: It was standing room only in the gallery at the Municipality of the County of Antigonish administrative building for their committee of the whole meeting on May 10.

The reason was consolidation as Anne-Marie Long addressed council with a presentation in front of approximately 30 people, while another presentation from Terry Perry was submitted to councillors as she wasn’t able to attend.

“You said that you wanted public input that would be used to help the councils understand the values and issues that are important to residents. You have been told loudly and clearly at information sessions, to date, that the people want to know the identified pros and cons,” Long said. “The benefits, risks and related costs of the previous mergers and how we would mitigate the cons and risks, and that we, the taxpayers and constituents want to vote on this issue of consolidation.”

Long questioned the rush as there is no established level of trust or confidence that this process is good for the county at this time.

“We have been pushed into a process being driven by the mayor, the warden, their deputies and the CAOs. The county taxpayers want to know whether a consolidation would be beneficial to us,” Long said. “We want due diligence applied to identifying our strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats or risks, and their financial effects, in each of our municipalities.”

The bottom line, Long said, is that the majority of taxpayers from the town and county who have participated in the process to date, have been unified in overwhelmingly stating that they want to vote on this issue.

“I respectfully state, that the elected officials have not earned the moral right to make this consolidation decision,” Long said. “I suggest that you show some good faith, slam the brakes on this process and start feeding us the relevant information. We deserve fairness and full transparency.”

District 1 Councillor Mary Maclellan told council, there are a growing number of residents, not just in her district, who are not necessarily opposed to the idea of consolidation, but are opposed to the current process that’s being taken.

“On the many, many, many messages I’ve received, I would ask on their behalf that consolidation be extended,” Maclellan said. “That meaningful information be provided and constituents voices be heard in some manner, preferably by their opinion on a plebiscite.”

The councillor’s request of a special meeting to discuss these concerns was met with a round of applause from the gallery.

In response to Long’s presentation, Warden Owen McCarron said council will make sure, without a shadow of a doubt, they respond to each and every concerns in a detailed fashion, and shine more light on the questions asked.

“This is an exploration, we’re going around and trying to gather information and sometimes, it’s not always perfect and we’re learning as we go,” McCarron said. “At the end of the day, there are no pre-conceived ideas about the outcome from my perspective, and we’ve asked council to have an open mind.”

Following her presentation Long told reporters community-style meetings benefit everyone because the ones who can’t speak get to hear.

“It’s been a controlled method to try to sell something. It sounded like a bunch of sales people in there trying to convince people without any solid document,” Long said. “I’m a retired accountant; I want to see facts and figures, what makes this good for us, especially for us in the county.”

Long suggested the town needs the county more than the county needs the town, and her concerns lie within the residents who live within the fringe area.

“There is no way somebody who is on one side of the street who is town, and one who is county is going to pay different taxes,” Long said. “And right now the business taxes, there’s a 45 per cent increase if you’re in the town. What do you think is going to happen, it’s not going to be balanced.”

After the regular monthly council meeting that followed, McCarron told reporters anytime council has a presentation it’s important to hear what the people in their communities are saying, and while it extended the designated time limit slightly, council heard Long’s whole presentation.

“A number of concerns were outlined, so council will take the time to reflect on that there,” he said. “Through the whole process around the consolidation discussion, each and every comment that we get, council will take the time to reflect on.”

The warden indicated Long’s presentation to council, along with the other presentation that was submitted to council, will be included in the report that will be presented to council and be made available to the community.

“We’ll also look at some of the questions and dig in with some answers to some of the questions and concerns that were raised,” McCarron said. “We’re about two-thirds of the way through consolidation talks, we have a few more to go. When all of those are wrapped up, and all the information goes up, the consultants will put the information together, that’ll come into council and we’ll push that out to the public.”

At this point, McCarron suggested there are still a number of issues, noting the RCMP piece is a big one.

“It’s been identified as a big issue, so those ae things that need to be rectified and figured out before we move forward,” he said. “We don’t know the timeline on that; I can tell you we need to have those things solved.”

Despite some confusion that’s been circulating social media, McCarron indicated there will not be a decision made next month,

“We’ve asked for the report to come out, council will need significant time to reflect on that. Reflect on what we’ve heard from community sessions and to reflect on the report itself,” he said. “Part of the process of going around to communities, is you’re getting the insight into what the concerns are, and so it’ll give us a chance to respond to community and get information fed back out to community.”

Initially, the warden said they would be able to get the potential consolidation in place by April 2024, prior to the next municipal election.

“We recognize that would be a pretty aggressive timeline,” he said. “But like with everything, you need to look at the timelines and as information comes out and more information is needed, we recognize those timelines could change.”

As they have stated from the beginning, McCarron said they want to see the process through and then reflect on the report.

“Plus each councillor, I know personally and collectively, fields a number of calls on a variety of issues and this one is probably front and centre right now,” he added. “So council members will need that time too to reflect, so that’s where we are.”