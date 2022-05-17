StFX celebrates graduates, honours educators

ANTIGONISH: More than 800 StFX University graduates from across Canada and around the world crossed the stage on May 8 during two Spring Convocation ceremonies.

“This day is the end of one journey and the beginning of another,” said StFX Chancellor John Peacock as he opened Spring Convocation and wished all graduates success. “I hope this is the very best day of your life,” he said. “These are challenging times and your years at StFX have prepared you to meet the challenges that lay ahead.”

“We come together today to recognize extraordinary achievement; the extraordinary achievements of you our graduates in a time that has been unlike any other. The last 27 months have been a journey,” said StFX President and Vice Chancellor Andy Hakin.

“Graduates, as part of your StFX experience you have developed your leadership potential. You have learned to collaborate, to include, to share, to prioritize, and learned about the importance of listening,” added Hakin. “I hope you continue to learn and grow. Think about what you can do for the communities in which you live and work. As I said before do not sit back, lead.”

StFX also honored 2022 Convocation honorary degree recipient Minh Kauffman, who is also an outstanding example of a leader. Kauffman has used her leadership skills to innovate international educational exchange and community development.

“We are honoured to welcome Minh into our Xaverian community,” noted Hakin.

“I can say that whatever happened to you here is an asset that stays with you the rest of your life, an asset that can pay unexpected returns. When I think back to my time 50 years ago at a liberal arts college in a small town in Indiana, I often realize what I experienced there stayed with me and shaped my becoming,” said Kauffman. “Graduates, a career in life does not start with what you want to become, but with knowing who you are – your ‘being,’ the true self you already possess, the life values you want to uphold, such as love, honesty, truth, and respect.”

Outstanding Faculty Teaching Awards were presented to Carole Roy in Adult Education, Zeynep Ozkok from the Department of Economics, and Katarin MacLeod in Faculty of Education. The University Research Award was presented to Michael Melchin in Earth Sciences.

During the morning convocation, students in PhD, masters, and education graduated, while the afternoon convocation degrees were conferred on graduates in Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Business, Bachelor Arts and Science in Health, Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Arts and Science in Climate and Environment.

Masks were required to be worn during Convocation and in all buildings on campus.

For more, visit www.stfx.ca.