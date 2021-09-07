BOYLSTON: A fire at the Guysborough Waste Management Facility resulted in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) issuing a smoke warning.

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Shawn Andrews told The Reporter firefighters were dispatched to the waste management facility in the early morning hours on Aug. 26.

“A number of firefighters are also staff of MODG,” Andrews said. “As Deputy Chief of Milford Haven Fire and Emergency Services, I received that call at approximately 6 a.m. and shortly after, I contacted the CAO who began contacting other waste facility and MODG employees.”

While they aren’t sure the cause of the fire, it’s currently under investigation.

“Having said that, it may be difficult to determine the cause as there are many potential sources of ignition,” Andrews said. “Including an uncommon, but possible scenario of the sun hitting a piece of glass at just the right angle from the day (or) evening before and smoldered unnoticed.”

Another possibility that was noted was the fire could have been the result of a toy’s lithium battery that found its way into the waste stream.

Andrews advised the fire was contained to one cell onsite, and other than heavy smoke, which the municipality issued a warning for residents nearby to keep their windows closed, there was no real damage.

“The Province of Nova Scotia has a very, robust design specification for waste disposal cells which requires an 8-foot thick liner, mainly constructed of clays, gravels, rock and containment liners, to be installed prior to acceptance of any waste,” he said. “Fires in the disposal cell burn much like grass or brush fires, burning material along the surface and not penetrating deep into the compacted waste. Since this was an active cell, there were a number of layers of previously accepted compacted waste, on top of the previously mentioned non-combustible components of the liner materials, making it virtually impossible for fire to reach, and cause any damages to the containment liner system.”

The fire, which closed the facility for one business day, affected an area approximately 200 feet by 100 feet, was covered with gravel and was monitored the following days to make sure it didn’t re-spark.