Council agrees to host night meetings to accommodate regional groups

PORT HOOD: Inverness Municipal Council has agreed to hold evening meetings to accommodate two regional organizations.

The Strait Area Mutual Aid Association and the Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health Committee (CBSRHC) requested to meet with council.

“They can only present in the evening,” Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald told the virtual council session on Feb. 4. “They’re hoping that council would be interested in hosting meeting in the evening.”

Because there are two upcoming meetings, as well as a budget meeting, MacDonald said there are options.

Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac said she is willing to meet at night after receiving assurances from the CAO that council can hold public meetings within current public health guidelines.

“It’s fine with me to meet in the evening, I’m fine with that, to accommodate these two groups,” she said.

Since they are looking to meet at night, MacIsaac suggested both groups make their presentations on the same night.

District 6 Councillor Catherine Gillis said the Mutual Aid president works until about 5 or 6 p.m., and the head of the CBSRHC also works during the day.

With a public hearing on the same day of their committee of the whole session on Feb. 18, Warden Laurie Cranton suggested hosting the presentations after their regular monthly meeting on Mar. 4.

Although her recommendation for a 6 p.m. start time for the meeting was approved, MacIsaac cautioned that evening meetings do constitute extra hours for municipal staff.

“We can’t do this every single time, because then we’re giving staff time off in lieu of the evening hours,” she said.

Council agreed to send correspondence to the Mutual Aid and CBSRHC with the date and time.