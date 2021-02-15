PORT HAWKESBURY: The town is partnering with the NSCC Strait Area Campus.

During its regular monthly meeting on Feb. 2, Port Hawkesbury Town Council approved a recommendation from its committee of the whole to have students in the NSCC’s carpentry program construct four garbage boxes.

“The four of them to be constructed would be used for promotional activities, for our waste training and solid waste management program that we just rolled out,” said Chief Administrative Office Terry Doyle.

Doyle said the cost for one bin is $490, an amount which got the attention of town councillor Jason Aucoin.

“That does seem a bit high to me,” he said. “This summer, one of my neighbours built one and it was just under $200 for labour. That seems like an awful big jump over four or five months.”

Doyle responded lumber prices have “skyrocketed” since COVID and over the last few months and are estimates provided by the NSCC based on the current cost of materials.

In response to a question from deputy warden Blaine MacQuarrie, the CAO explained the boxes will be used as prizes.

“They’ll be used as prizes for residents who are doing well, who have bought-on to the solid waste management plan and streaming,” the CAO explained. “Based on information from our travels on pick-ups around the community.”

Doyle said staff will return to council with more information on how residents can win the boxes and use them on their property, but due to the time it will take to order and receive the construction materials, the NSCC is eager to start immediately.