Social enterprise makes pitch to Port Hawkesbury

PORT HAWKESBURY: Town councillors had questions for a social enterprise that is aiming to meet housing needs.

Housing Social Enterprise founder and CEO Damian MacInnis told Port Hawkesbury Town Council’s regular monthly meeting on Feb. 2 that they can provide an answer to the town’s problems.

MacInnis said he and his staff – Johannes Dombrowski, real estate development consultant, along with Elizabeth Berry, director of development – are trying to fill the gaps.

“We’re from here, we want to see the place grow, we’re dedicated,” he told council. “It’s the mom who can’t find a place to live, or a person that’s having trouble finding a place to live out of the Strait Area Women’s Place.”

As a consulting company under Colindale Business Solutions, MacInnis said they are more of a liaison between the private sector and the non-profit that can bring in an investment or funding through various agencies.

“We’re managing the whole operation with our team,” he noted. “We have access to numerous developers and numerous people that are wanting to invest in these types of opportunities.”

Currently, they have a funding application through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) to help municipalities and organizations get data, MacInnis said, noting that they have also reached out to Housing Nova Scotia.

In addition to copying the structure of New Dawn Enterprises, MacInnis said he will be reaching out to New Dawn to serve as a partner, as well as advisors.

As far as revenue models, MacInnis told council they are looking at short-term rentals (like cottages) for cash-flow purposes. Over the next five years, they are hoping to operate at least 50 units, make 10 home purchases, manage 60 properties, oversee rentals on 10 short-term properties, and develop 24 condos.

As they continue to develop the organization, MacInnis said they are in discussions with a number of potential board members, and they hope to get shovels in the ground by the summer, in addition to hosting community engagement sessions.

He said they are looking for board members (to sit in two-year terms) and seeking land for development.

“We just want to make sure that we’re opening the door to council, and allowing you to know that my phone is always on ready for anyone type of partnership or development that you can think of,” MacInnis added.

In response to concerns from town councillor Jason Aucoin about the need to make their units as accessible as possible, MacInnis said their goal is that all new builds will be 100 per cent accessible.

Deputy mayor Blaine MacQuarrie asked how Colindale Business Solutions will work with the community development social enterprise.

“We’re the management organization until it gets up and running to a level where it’s sustainable,” MacInnis said of the enterprise.

MacQuarrie said he finds their timeline to start construction by the summer “very aggressive” but he wished them all the best.

MacInnis responded to a question from Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton clarifying that they require letters of support from municipalities, including the town, for their application to the CMHC.

Council decided to discuss the matter at a housing committee meeting the next day.