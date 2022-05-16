ARICHAT: Municipal council has determined that District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon did not violate the code of conduct following a complaint lodged by a Louisdale resident.

At the committee of the whole session on April 11, Louisdale resident Tommy Samson told council that he has screenshots of a conversation between Diggdon and another resident, in which the councillor threatened to “embarrass” Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand.

When contacted by The Reporter, Samson responded via Facebook Messenger that he sent screenshots of the conversation to four councillors, along “with an expression of my concerns.”

During Richmond Municipal Council’s committee of the whole meeting on May 9 in Arichat, Diggdon declared a conflict and left the meeting before council discussed the matter.

“We’ve been provided information by a member of the public, and we’ve also been given information from Councillor Diggdon,” Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson told council on May 9. “The first bit of information was received on April 13, in an official capacity from the resident and then a couple of weeks after that, Councillor Diggdon did provide a bit of context to the complaint. Then, just recently last week on May 5, we allowed the resident the opportunity to provide some clarifying information after our regular council meeting. Councillor Diggdon was also provided with that additional information prior to this evening’s meeting, but as of meeting time had not provided other information.”

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said there was a breach of the code of conduct.

“I would say it probably falls under the ‘inter-personal behaviour.’ Looking through the code that would be the spot where it would best fit,” he told council. “I think if we were looking at some kind of corrective action, or something along those lines, honestly, I would be thinking more along the lines of just an apology to the individual that was referenced. I don’t think it’s serious enough to warrant major corrective actions.”

The deputy warden agreed there was been a breach but because months have passed since this conversation, the sanctions imposed would have to be proportional.

“I think that the exchange was inappropriate. I do think that if it had been brought to me there is a breach here of our code of conduct; it was not becoming of a councillor to reply even to an email in that fashion,” she said. “It is quite some time since this original exchange took place. In my opinion, it doesn’t change my outlook in terms of whether or not a breach has happened in the code of conduct, but in terms of what the consequences are of that breach. The fact that it’s so long afterward would change my opinion in terms of what actions we would take as a council.”

During the regular monthly meeting on April 25, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said he had a “few concerns with this situation,” specifically what council received from the resident was part of a larger conversation. Pointing to the possibility of legal action, the District 1 Councillor said at the time that council should proceed with caution, since what he saw was a “heated conversation.”

On May 9, Samson questioned why it took so long for the resident to lodge the complaint. He said there was no breach.

“My concern was not is it a breach, is it not a breach, but my concern was that we were asked to consider putting a motion forward to ask for Councillor Diggdon’s resignation over this breach that’s 14 months old,” he stated. “How severe of a breach was it on March 4 when it wasn’t brought to our attention on March 8 of 2021 when we had our following meeting. Here we are 14 months after and it’s a big breach; that concerns me, that should concern the taxpayers.”

The District 1 Councillor reiterated his concerns surrounding legal action, but agreed that an apology might be the best course of action.

“We have to very careful what we do here. I’m sure that Councillor Diggdon has reached out to legal people and sought some legal advice,” he noted. “We have to ask the question, does it coincide with the first breach? Is this more a momentum-provider to keep this going?”

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the conversation was not started by Diggdon and she also does not consider this a breach of the code of conduct.

“The original report, it did contain somewhat incomplete information,” she said. “It turned out the constituent had initiated the conversation, not the councillor. It might seem like splitting hairs, but for me that’s a little bit significant because Councillor Diggdon wasn’t going out of his way to discuss any issue related to staff…”

Mombourquette said she is also concerned about setting precedents.

“I did discuss the matter with Councillor Diggdon because I had questions about what he had provided. Although he indicated that he absolutely regretted using those words, they were clearly in the heat of the moment,” she said. “I worry that if we set this precedent now, that this constitutes a breach of the code, that every time we praise or express concern about the performance of staff in the past, or in the future, we are setting a precedent on two fronts; the first on the amount of time that can pass before such a report is made, I do think we need to think about that; and the second, on a conversation that includes any reference to staff performance.”

Noting that the code of conduct requires more “clarity,” Mombourquette suggested writing the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing to encourage them to fully define breaches in the new standards they are developing, as well as training materials related to the new guidelines.

“I have some serious concerns with our code of conduct. Council approved the policy prior to our election and we’ve already seen how it falls short. I think it was good first try, but it needs some improvements,” the warden noted. “Specifically, I feel it’s inappropriate for council to investigate our fellow councillors. I don’t think it would be appropriate either for staff to do that, as our only staff person is the CAO and it would put him or her in a position of investigating his or her employers and I think that would be an untenable situation for anybody.”

The warden suggested council refer the matter to the Municipal Bylaw and Policy Committee.

“None of us have received training in the code or how to conduct such an investigation. We relied on legal advice, and the advice from municipal affairs to date,” she said. “I would feel that without a stronger policy, making a decision on something like this… it really exposed the municipality.”

Despite a no vote from the District 5 Councillor, council approved a motion from the warden to refer the code of conduct to the municipal committee for discussion.

Council also approved a motion from Mombourquette to write the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing.