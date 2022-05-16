PORT HAWKESBURY: Town councillors say they are getting quizzed about a survey gauging residents’ opinions of the Destination Reeves Street project.

Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall told the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on May 10 that he’s received many questions.

“I was getting a bunch of questions from neighbours, relatives, even at our crew meeting at work. They were getting phone calls from the survey company asking questions to people, and they were asking me about the questions. I had no idea what the questions were, or who was doing the survey,” he said. “As a councillor, I felt very put-out that I didn’t know the questions, and the questions were out there for two weeks.”

MacDougall said council has provided funding to the provincial committee overseeing the project.

“I know that they got money for the survey from council so they definitely should be reporting to council. I just felt if there’s taxpayer’s money being used for anything in the Town of Port Hawkesbury, at least the councillors should know what’s going on,” he stated. “Going forward, I think we should have some thought from all of council.”

Council colleague Mark MacIver said council should have been better informed about the survey.

“I did receive a lot of calls on it,” he said. “At the fire hall, I got a lot of questions from the members that were getting calls about Reeves Street, and I didn’t know the questions either. They were asking me what beautification had to do with the street, and I couldn’t answer them.”

Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie said after the Reeve Street Committee met on Nov. 12, 2021, he assumed Narrative Research was going to revise the questionnaire.

“When we left that meeting, the conclusion was that Don (Mills) was going back to make changes to the questionnaire, based on the feedback that the committee members provided,” he recalled. “We were supposed to have another meeting scheduled in January to review the revised questionnaire, and the hope was that the questionnaire was going to get distributed by the end of the January. That second meeting didn’t happen, we didn’t hear anything through the month of January, we didn’t hear anything through the month of February.”

Despite his disappointment that council did not get a chance to see the questions, MacQuarrie said the public will have “a number of opportunities” to express their opinions about the project.

Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin responded that the province has the ultimate responsibility for the road.

“Reeves Street is owned by the province, the province is almost doing us a favour by allowing us to work with them and having some input,” he said.

CAO Terry Doyle replied that the committee was formed by Nova Scotia Public Works to advise on the project, and the survey is one small part of the process.

“One of the primary concerns in moving forward with the survey is that there’s some level of independence. That is why the committee, (Public Works), and this council made the decision to go with a professional polling company,” he said. “It would’ve been completely irresponsible for council to be involved in the middle of that polling when the polling was occurring.”

Doyle said concerns that council should have reviewed the questions beforehand didn’t arise until the survey was in place.

“There’s a scientific approach to determining what the feeling of our community is, with respect to this project, and this project was not just about lane configuration of Reeves Street; it was about a number of aspects. That was a decision of the committee, that was a very firm one,” he said. “Narrative Research; well renowned polling firm within this province had taken this on. They determined how to survey the people of the Town of Port Hawkesbury.”

With the phone and online surveys complete, the CAO added that the data will now be analyzed.