ARICHAT: Council is studying the possibility of installing radar speed signs around the municipality.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat on Nov. 22, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said he believes the signs do force motorists to slow down.

“We’ve all seen them in our travels,” he said. “I think we can all agree they do work. When you see that flashing red speed limit sign going off when you’re approaching it, everybody slows down. It gains everybody’s attention.”

At a recent meeting of the Police Advisory Committee, Samson said residents brought up the idea of putting the radar signs in places around Isle Madame.

Samson asked if that proposal could be discussed at next month’s committee of the whole session, and in the meantime, have staff investigate potential sites and the cost of erecting the signs.

“Sergeant Ed Nugent had mentioned that the best places to put them is on a straight-away,” he told council.

Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson said after concerns over vehicle speeds in her district were brought to her attention, she discussed it with Public Works Director Chris Boudreau and learned that the Department of Public Works has portable units that can be rented for “several thousand dollar,” which she found expensive.

“Generally used on main roads, which is sort of what we’re talking about here, but they are rentable, so there’s a cost associated with that; several thousand dollars to rent them,” she said. “It was around budget time and I was going to present it as something but then it just seemed to be a bit exorbitant for pricing. I almost fell off my chair.”

Because of the price, the deputy warden suggested whether this can be considered at budget time.

“I’m absolutely open to that conversation because I know I’ve had similar issues in my own district, so I think we probably all have, what we’ll call problem areas in all of our districts, but I think it’s going to be a pricey event, so I think it’s something we’d need to specifically budget for,” Sampson noted.

After speaking with the St. Peter’s Village Commission, which rented radars of their own, District 5 Councillor Brent Samson said each one was around $3,400.

Based on the past experiences from other communities, Warden Amanda Mombourquette questioned how effective the signs are over the long haul.

“They’re really, really effective in the beginning, but as time goes on, they’re effectiveness tends to wane a little bit,” she suggested.

Mombourquette asked if the municipality could rent them from the St. Peter’s Village Commission.

“Could we potentially rent from them, and have them moved around for less funds, maybe that’s something we can explore with the village,” she stated. “They’ve been up in St. Peter’s for a while now, and maybe if they were repositioned, and then brought back?”

The deputy warden said the municipality could budget to buy a set and rotate them around various districts.

“For me, it’s a real problem at school time,” she said. “When it would be the summer, it wouldn’t be necessary there but that might be just the time when it’s super busy on the stretch here in front of the municipal office.”

Council approved a motion to have staff contact the village commission to see if they would be interested in renting them out, and consider purchasing radar signs of their own during budget deliberations next year.