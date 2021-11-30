ARICHAT: Richmond County wants to conduct its own survey of housing needs.

Currently, the Strait Richmond Housing Matters Coalition is undertaking a survey of housing needs around Cape Breton and the eastern mainland, but Warden Amanda Mombourquette wanted to know if there was interest among councillors to have a specific study done of Richmond County by the Cape Breton Partnership (CBP).

The warden told council the partnership has done similar work for other municipalities.

“I just want to get a sense from councillors if there might be an interest in asking them to do some piece of work for us, as a county,” she noted. “This would be something specifically for the county.”

After the release of government housing strategies, Mombourquette told the regular monthly meeting on Nov. 22 in Arichat that this is the time to do something specific to Richmond County.

“With the new provincial government in place, there is going to be some additional work done on housing, and some research done on housing across the province,” Mombourquette said. “It would be to ask the Cape Breton Partnership to maybe align with whatever provincial efforts are already underway or planned, and then come up with something specific to our county that might help us better understand the housing situation here.”

While the municipality does fund the CBP, the warden said, to her knowledge, there wouldn’t be a cost to the municipality, except for the use of staff time.

Council voted unanimously to contact the partnership to start the process.

Strait Richmond Housing Matters Coalition joined a team of partners working to learn more about and measure homelessness on Cape Breton and in the eastern mainland of Nova Scotia. It is working with the Mental Health and Addictions Health Promotion team with the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone, Cape Breton University, and the Affordable Housing and Homelessness Working Group on what it calls a Service Based Homelessness Count.

The study will have service providers report back to the group with statistical information on those they work with.

The coalition said the study will finish up at the end of the month, and they are hoping to have results in hand for analysis by January or February. From there, it will take the research team a couple of months to make the data more understandable.

Those in charge of the project will be sharing the numbers when they submit their final report to funding partners.