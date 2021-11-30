Home Sports X-Men handled by Western in football national semifinals Sports X-Men handled by Western in football national semifinals By Drake Lowthers - November 29, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Zakariya Karim returned a total of seven punts for 88 yards during StFX’s 61-6 loss against Western in the national semifinal. Photos by Drake LowthersDefensive end Alex Fedchun jumps as he attempts to block a pass from the Western quarterback. StFX X-Men quaterback Silas Fagnan had 142 passing yards and 28 rushing yards during the U SPORTS Mitchell Bowl at Western Univeristy in London, Ont. on Nov. 27. Wide receiver Isaac Fagnan is seen praying following his teams lopsided 61-6 loss to the Western Mustangs in the U SPORTS Mitchell Bowl.Ben Harrington checks with the referee if he’s lined-up onside during second quarter action.Benoit Cormier caught six passes for a total of 38 yards in the X-Men’s national semifinal loss. AUS Rookie of the Year, Malcom Bussey tallied a total of 67 rushing yards against a strong, veteran Western defence. StFX X-Men team captain Ben von Muehldorfer (right) embraces his younger brother Max at the end of his last U SPORTS football game, following a collegiate career that spanned seven total seasons.