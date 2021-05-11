Council sets permit fees and penalties for vendors

PORT HOOD: Inverness Municipal Council has decided on permit fees and penalties under its Vending Bylaw.

The decision was reached during the May 4 regular monthly meeting after council reviewed the fees charged by other municipalities for stands and vending vehicles.

Christene Murray, Inverness County’s manager legal and governance, said staff researched fees in other municipalities which range from $500 to $150. She also said most jurisdictions have one fee while others have different fees.

In response to a question from District 5 Councillor Lynn Chisholm, Murray said structures that are part of enclosed buildings are not covered by the vending bylaw.

District 4 Councillor John MacLennan said there should be a single flat fee of $500 that applies to all, but for those outside Inverness County, there should be a fee of $1,000.

Chisholm agreed with MacLennan but noted that the fees should be based on the size of operation, and there should be fees for special events.

“I’m thinking about a bicycle wagon, that would have to be little different. I’m thinking food trucks, when I say food trucks, I think it’s clear what I’m talking about, that should be $500,” she noted.

District 6 Councillor Catherine Gillis agreed with that amount and with charging different rates for those outside the municipality, but said she wasn’t clear what is considered a stand, a vendor, or a cart.

“If we separate out the fee structure from the policy itself, we could go back and look at the fees,” she noted.

Murray agreed with Gillis that the definitions are not clear but come from the Municipal Government Act.

Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac said she does not want fees charged to non-profit groups.

“The bake sale, or stuff like that, that’s all a different entity altogether. People are allowed to have those for their organizations,” she noted.

Council agreed to charge one annual fee of $500, mandate a separate fee for bicycle wagons or hotdog stands, set a fee of $100 per day for special events, and make the changes in a separate policy, as opposed to changing the bylaw.

“As a separate policy, it’s easier to change than if it’s set out in a bylaw, because if it’s set out in a bylaw, a first reading and a second reading would be required to make any changes,” Murray told council. “If it’s in the policy, then all we have to do is do a seven-day notice to change the fee.”

Gillis suggested the penalties be “significant” to make sure there are deterrents.

“You want it to be a deterrent, you’re not going to charge them a $50 fine,” she said.

Council agreed to establish a minimum fine of $500 for the first offence, then increase the amount the second time there is an infraction, and if there are three violations of the policy, the permit will be revoked.