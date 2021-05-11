GRAND ANSE: There was been another report of stolen catalytic converters.

Richmond County District RCMP is investigating a theft that occurred between May 3 and 4 at a scrap yard on Black River Road in Grand Anse.

Police said catalytic converters were cut off and stolen from six different vehicles. They also noted that a saw blade was located near one of the vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP Forensic Identification Services are assisting Richmond County District RCMP.

In addition to similar cases in other parts of the province, on April 26,at approximately 7:15 a.m., Port Hawkesbury RCMP received a report of catalytic converters being stolen from two courier vans at a business on Paint Street

The RCMP said the theft occurred sometime between 6 p.m. on April 23 and 7:15 a.m. on April 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond County District RCMP at 902-535-2002. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.