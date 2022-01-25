GUYSBOROUGH: The situation that’s been occurring at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital for the past few years with the continued closure of its Emergency Room (ER), looks like it’s improving.

Councillor Paul Long made the comments during his report of the Guysborough Area Stakeholder Group during the municipality’s regular council meeting on Jan. 19, which was held virtually.

“The last couple years, there’s been a lack of service availability here at the hospital in Guysborough,” Long said. “Some of the emergency situation was remedied, after some intervention over Christmas time.”

Providing an update on the current doctor situation, he advised there are three on the cusp of coming to the municipality.

“One has submitted her applications for immigration,” Long advised. “Another one from England and one from the United States are both going through the immigration process in Sean Fraser’s office.”

He mentioned while the doctor from England has been slightly delayed, on his end, he still plans to come and is looking at coming to the municipality by February or March.

“We also have another doctor, who’s in the practice ready assessment program position,” Long said. “She has a place to rent in Larry’s River, and she should be here in February, and should start her practice in March.”

Hopefully, once all those people are in place, Long said, they will no longer drive by the hospital and see the closed sign, and won’t have to worry there’s no one in the doctor’s office to take appointments.

In a subsequent report for the Canso Area Stakeholder Group, Deputy Warden Janet Peitzsche indicated that 60 per cent of the province’s health care services are carried out in rural communities.

“I found that very interesting, and very heartwarming to know, we really should have a voice, and we should keep a strong voice because we’re 60 per cent of the health care,” Peitzsche said. “I didn’t realize that, but maybe if I thought about it, I would have, but to me that’s great for Nova Scotia Health in rural settings.”

In thanking the deputy warden for providing the statistic, Warden Vernon Pitts suggested he wasn’t aware of the 60 per cent rural split in health care services.

“It’s a good bullet to have in our ammo box,” Pitts said. “It was sobering to hear that, because we’re not the only ones; we’re a part of the majority.”

Peitzsche suggested, they should be able to keep their hospitals and their services up-to-date and funded, since they are part of the 60 per cent.

“I really like having that bit of information put in my brain,” she said. “We should really be able to use that information for anything that we want to go to the Department of Health for.”