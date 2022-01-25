HALIFAX: There are a number of transportation infrastructure projects scheduled to take place in the region over the next five years.

On Jan. 18, the provincial government announced it will invest nearly $500-million in capital spending on its highways, bridges and roads in 2022-23. They said their Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan includes more than 150 major construction and improvement projects for the coming year.

“The plan annualizes the additional $20 million in support for gravel roads we announced last fall,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland in the release.

The province said 10 major construction projects are planned for 2022-23 with the focus on ongoing highway twinning, including Highway 104 to Antigonish.

“I’m so glad that these roads are getting the repairs they need,” said Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson in a press release. “The reliability of our roads is a safety issue and that’s a priority for this government.”

Among the major construction projects for 2022-2023, is the Highway 104 and Route 344 access improvements and intersection alignment in Aulds Cove, as well as the upgrades to the Port Hastings Rotary.

In a press release issued on Jan. 19, Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow said that after commissioning a study on the intersection at Highway 104 and Route 344 in Aulds Cove, officials with the Department of Public Works decided to move the intersection slightly east and added left-turn lanes in both directions.

The MLA said concerns about the intersection which brings motorists to the Town of Mulgrave have been expressed for some time by residents, Mulgrave Town Councillors and Mayor Ron Chisholm, as well as Harris McNamara, Antigonish Municipal Councillor for District 9.

“The study had been sitting on a desk, so I asked the public works minister, Kim Masland, to release it, and I was able to share its findings with Mulgrave’s mayor and the municipal councillor for the area,” he says. “I’m happy public works recognized the urgency and added the project their updated highway plan.”

Ron Chisholm, the mayor of Mulgrave, says the intersection has been a source of concern for a number of years and it’s great to hear a solution is coming soon.

“I’d like to thank Minister Masland and Minister Morrow for all their work to get this project on the books for 2022- I’m sure I can speak for all councillors when I say it’s been a battle,” he says. “It will be a huge relief for residents of Mulgrave and surrounding areas that this is going to be rectified.”

Morrow says department hopes to have the tender ready for the spring, with work possibly starting in early summer, noting the project is expected to take approximately two months.

Construction and improvement projects for 2022-2023 include 0.5 kilometres (km) of Trunk 4 intersection improvements in Antigonish, which is a multi-year project.

Asphalt projects for 2022-2023 in Richmond County include 6.9 km of repaving on Trunk 4, from Riverside Road easterly to Holgers Lane, and 4 km of maintenance paving slated for the St. Peter’s Forchu Road, easterly from Loch Lomond Road.

In Guysborough County, there will be 5.1 km of repaving on Trunk 16, from 1.4 km north of the Lincolnville Loop, to Mattie Road, and 4.4 km of maintenance paving done on White Head Road, northerly toward Route 316.

In Antigonish County, 4.6 km of repaving will take place on Monk’s Head Road to Taylor’s Road in Pomquet.

In Inverness County, there is 2.5 km of maintenance paving planned for East Big Intervale Road from Nelson Bridge, northerly to the Hatchery Road, and 2 km of maintenance paving scheduled for Egypt Road, easterly from the East Big Intervale road.

Gravel road projects for 2022-2023 in Antigonish County include 6 km along the Caledonia-Maryvale Road, easterly from the Glenroy culvert bridge, and 5.7 km on the Westside Locharber Road, southerly from Failte Lane.

In Guysborough County: 3.4 km is planned on College Road, from the end of the pavement easterly; 5 km is slated for the New Harbour-Lundy Road, from Larry’s River southerly; 4.4 km for the Westside Road, from the Melrose-Country Harbour Road easterly; and 4 km for the Westside-Lochiel Lake Road, from College Road southerly.

In Inverness County: 2.3 km are scheduled for Bourgeois Road, from LaPointe Road, easterly to the end of the listing; 6.4 km for the Dunmore Road, from 1 km east of Trunk 19; 3.8 km for the Hays River Road, from MacKinnon Road, easterly to West Lake Ainslie Road; 2.4 km for Mountain Road, northerly from Mabou Harbour Road; 5.7 km along the Orangedale-Iona Road, easterly from 8 km east of the Orangedale Road; and 5.8 km for the Smithville Road, from Route 252, 2 km south of Blackstone Road.

In Richmond County: there is 3 km planned on Hay Cove Road, west from Trunk 4; 3 km on Loch Lomond Road, from North Side Loch Lomond Road, northerly to the county line; 2 km on Oban Road, east from Morrison Road; and 4.3 km on Whiteside Road, 680 metres east of Tilled Shore Road.

Among the asphalt projects for 2023-2024 is 8.3 km on Highway 104, from the Exit 38 east bound off ramp, in Antigonish, in Richmond County 6.1 km on Highway 104 easterly from the Inverness County line, and in Guysborough County 6.8 km on Route 316 from the New Harbour Bridge, easterly to Tor Bay Branch Road.

Asphalt projects for 2024-2025 include 6.7 km on Highway 105, from Highway 223 easterly to Exit 6; 6 km on Highway 105 northerly from the Port Hastings roundabout; and 5.9 km on Route 219 form Trunk 19 northerly to Duggan Mountain Road, all in Inverness County; while in Guysborough County, 6.4 km are planned for Trunk 7 from the Antigonish-Guysborough County line southerly to West side Lochiel Lake Road.

On the list of asphalt projects for 2025-2026 in Inverness County is 6 km on Highway 105 north of the Port Hastings roundabout, and 6 km on Route 219 from Duggan Mountain Road, northerly to Chimney Corner Beach Road.

The list of asphalt projects for 2026-2027 in Inverness County includes 4.7 km on Highway 105 westerly from Highway 223 at Exit 6, and 8.5 km on Route 291 from Chimney Corner Beach Road, northerly to Trunk 30.

“I’m glad we are making this significant investment,” Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau said in a press release. “Roads need to stay reliable if drivers are to be safe.”

The 2022-23 plan includes the construction of 12 new bridges and the replacement of 18 bridges, the province noted. In Antigonish County, there is a multi-year project on the West River Bridge at Trunk 7, and in Richmond County, another multi-year project is scheduled for the St. Peter’s railway overpass on Highway 104.

Bridge replacement and rehabilitation projects for 2023-2024 in Antigonish County include the Salt Springs Brook Bridge at Trunk 7.

The James River Truss Bridge in Antigonish is scheduled for work in the bridge replacement and rehabilitation projects list for 2024-2025.

Among the bridge replacement and rehabilitation projects for 2025-2026 in Inverness County is the Rough Brook Bridge on Highway 105.

Bridge replacement and rehabilitation projects for 2026-2027 include the MacRae’s Brook culvert on West Bay Road.

For a copy of the 2022-23 Five-Year Plan Highway Improvement plan, visit: https://novascotia.ca/tran/highways/fiveyearplan.asp.