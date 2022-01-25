GUYSBOROUGH: The company looking to build the Goldboro Gold Project is committing $100,000 in annual contributions within the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG).

The agreement, according to a press release, establishes a framework for a long-term relationship between Anaconda Mining and the MODG, over the life of the Goldboro Gold Project and confirms the municipality’s support for the project.

“We believe that our strong commitment to corporate social responsibility is critical to the success of our company, which includes our commitment to bring sustainable social and economic benefits to the communities in which we operate,” President and CEO of Anaconda Mining, Kevin Bullock said in the release.

One portion of the community benefit agreement reveals Anaconda Mining Inc. will provide annual grants for community groups, organizations, and community projects within the municipality.

Until commercial production of gold begins, the company will provide $15,000 to community organizations, and once Anaconda is in full production, that contribution will be bumped up to $100,000 annually for the duration of the project.

“That’s a good chunk of change for the municipality,” Warden Vernon Pitts told The Reporter following their regular monthly council meeting on Jan. 19. “It will really be a benefit for the whole municipality.”

Pitts advised Anaconda is also committed to targeting measures for local recruitment and employment at both the construction and operational stages of the project by collaborating to assess local labour market training and employment opportunities.

He suggested they will also work with contractors and suppliers to identify opportunities to hire locally and support businesses activities in the municipality, including procurement and service opportunities with the Goldboro Gold Project.

Another aspect of the agreement establishes bursaries for local high school students and the development of co-op work term opportunities students and apprenticeship placements.

Like the money for community groups, the warden highlighted the financial contribution towards education and the creation of five bursaries for local high school students will start at $5,000 in 2022, then increase to $10,000 in 2025 when commercial production is expected to begin.

“We are so pleased with this,” Pitts said. “We couldn’t be happier.”

A final incentive offered by Anaconda will be towards their employees, as they will provide them with $5,000 to purchase or build a new home throughout the MODG, something Pitts suggested would be great for them to add families to the municipality.

”We have enjoyed open dialogue and communications with Anaconda and have confidence that the Goldboro Gold Project will be operated in an environmentally sustainable manner,” he said. “That meets or exceeds all regulatory standards, while bringing significant social and economic opportunities.”