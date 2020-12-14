Eastern Zone confirms 9 cases of COVID-19 this month

HALIFAX: Although provincial numbers of daily new COVID-19 cases continue to stay in the single digits, there have been several cases reported this month in the Eastern Zone.

The first case identified in the second wave was on Oct. 24. The province confirmed at the time that the case was related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The province would only say that the case was diagnosed in “another province” and that the Eastern Zone resident recovered in that province.

It was only on Dec. 5, that two more cases were confirmed and both are under investigation.

Then on Dec. 7, two new cases were recorded in the Eastern Zone. One is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the person has been self-isolating as required. The other case is under investigation.

“Public Health investigates all confirmed cases of COVID-19 to identify close contacts and possible exposures,” said Department of Health and Wellness spokesperson Heather Fairbairn. “The time it takes to complete these investigations varies based on the particular circumstances. Through this process, if public health determines there may have been a potential risk of public exposure then a public notification will be issued. No further details can be provided about individual cases or the status of those investigations.”

On Dec. 10, the province confirmed another new case. It is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the person has been self-isolating as required.

Two days later, provincial officials reported two more in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone which covers eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton. Both are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and are self-isolating as required.

On Dec. 13, two more cases were discovered in the Eastern Zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case. The other is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and is self-isolating as required.

According to the provincial government, on-line booking for COVID-19 testing appointments is available at all primary assessment centres, including St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.

This news comes as the province announced that it will receive 1,950 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Health care workers to be immunized first include those working in COVID-19 care units, Regional Care Units and intensive care units that care for COVID-19 patients, the province said.

During the first three months of 2021, the province’s aim is to first immunize long-term care residents and staff. Then seniors, beginning with those over 80 years of age, followed by those over 75 and then people over 70. The next group is health care workers directly involved in patient care.

The province said their focus this month is the Central Zone, as the Pfizer vaccine cannot be moved around the province since must be stored at minus 70 Celsius.

Doses of the Moderna vaccine are also expected to begin arriving this month, the province said, noting the vaccine must be stored at minus 20 degrees Celsius.

The province said it expects to receive a total of 150,000 doses in “small, weekly supplies” beginning this week and into the first three months of 2021. The vaccine is administered in two doses, the province explained.

Last week, the province announced that the last day of class for public school students will be on Dec. 18, with classes to resume on Jan. 11.

During the week of Jan. 4, the province said principals, teachers, support staff, specialists, and early childhood educators will be in school for professional development, involving inclusive education, social emotional learning and technology.