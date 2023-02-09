PORT HOOD: The municipality will help fund upgrades to the Celtic Music Interpretive Centre in Judique.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on Feb. 3 in Port Hood, councillors approved a motion to provide the Celtic Music Interpretive Centre with $2,324.50.

The project, which comes in at $10,973 is planning to make repairs to gutters, eave troughs, and downspouts, make repairs to the wood trim, add outdoor lighting components for safety and security at strategic areas, and add change tables to the washrooms.

***

Correspondence to council discussed the Code of Conduct Working Group (COCWG) which was established jointly between the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities (NSFM), the Association of Municipal Administrators of Nova Scotia (AMANS), and the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The NSFM said it will seek individual feedback from elected officials and senior departmental staff on the recommendations.

The working group is considering sanctions that can be imposed if a breach of the code of conduct occurs, as well as options related to the investigative process.

The working group recommends 14 sanctions that can be imposed if a breach of the code occurs. The sanctions are that a member: will receive a letter of formal reprimand or warning; issue a letter to include an acknowledgement of the breach of the code and an apology within 15 days; require the member to attend mandatory training as directed by council; limit the member’s access to certain local government facilities, equipment and/or property; censure the member publicly; suspend or remove the member as the deputy head of council and/or the chair of a committee, if applicable; suspend or remove the member for longer than six months from some or all committees; suspend or remove the member from some or all boards; impose a limit on the member’s participation on behalf of the municipality; impose a limit on the member’s travel and/or expense reimbursement on behalf of the municipality; and impose a fine on the member of up to $1,000 per occurrence, which is to be paid no longer than six months from the decision of council and to be collected as a tax in default.

Measures that will require a legislative change to the Municipal Government Act are: imposing an appropriate reduction in compensation to the member for no longer than six months based on the circumstances of the outcomes; making individuals liable for direct monetary loss realized by the municipality as a result of the member’s action in any amounts determined by the investigator; and making an individual liable to repay any direct monetary gain they obtained from their actions in any amounts determined by the investigator.

The 14 sanctions that can be imposed if a breach of the code occurs, according to the working group, are the member will: receive a letter of formal reprimand or warning; issue a letter to include an acknowledgement of the breach of the code and an apology within 15 days; require the member to attend mandatory training as directed by council; limit the member’s access to certain local government facilities, equipment and/or property; censure the member publicly; suspend or remove the member as the deputy head of council and/or the chair of a committee, if applicable; suspend or remove the member for longer than six months from some or all committees; suspend or remove the member from some or all boards; impose a limit on the member’s participation on behalf of the municipality; and impose a limit on the member’s travel and/or expense reimbursement on behalf of the municipality.

Recommendations that require a legislative change to the Municipal Government Act are: imposing a fine on the member of up to $1,000 per occurrence, which is to be paid no longer than six months from the decision of council and to be collected as a tax in default; imposing an appropriate reduction in compensation to the member for no longer than six months based on the circumstances of the outcomes; making the individual liable for direct monetary loss realized by the municipality as a result of the member’s action in any amounts determined by the investigator; and making the individual liable to repay any direct monetary gain they obtained from their actions in any amounts determined by the investigator.

The working group is seeking feedback on which aspects of the investigator’s report should be made public.

Three investigator model options were considered by the working group. They estimated the office would cost approximately $584,940 annually.

***

Council decided to apply to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board for changes in its rates for water and water service, fire protection, and changes to its rules and regulations for customers served by the Inverness County Water Utility.