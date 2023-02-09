ANTIGONISH: After coming off a season where they didn’t lose a single game in regulation but came up short in the semi-final of the Don Johnson Cup, the Antigonish AA Munro Junior Bulldogs sit atop of the Sid Rowe division after recording their league-leading 20th victory of the season.

The Bulldogs, with a 20-3-1 record, also sit atop of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League (NSJHL) standings with 41 points; they have scored 123 goals, while only allowing 56 against.

“We’re extremely happy with the season so far. We lost one, two, three in the league in scoring last year and we also lost the top defenseman in the league, they were all our leadership group, they were our captain and assistant captains,” David Cusack, the team’s general manager told The Reporter. “So we were really happy that Sam Grant stepped up as our captain, Will Fitzsimmons and Darren Waterman stepped up and took a leadership role and came in and put up a lot of points to help carry the torch that way.”

Cusack suggested management thought it was going to be tough to replace the talent they lost from last year but the current leadership group have fulfilled their expectations.

Fitzsimmons leads the Bulldogs with 16 goals, 17 assists and 33 points, which slates him ninth overall in NSJHL league scoring, Grant has nine goals, 10 assists and 29 points, and Waterman rounds out the team’s top three scorers with seven goals, 19 assists and 26 points.

Speaking on the success of the team, the general manager explained it starts with their head coach Donnie Grant and it runs right down through their support staff to their players.

“Everyone is really dedicated to the team, everyone loves coming to the rink; it’s a great environment,” Cusack said. “Everybody buys in really well, it makes it easy to want to come to the rink and there’s a standard set in the room and it starts with Donnie.”

The Bulldog organization knew their current leadership core would be well off, as they got a good example of how to lead last year from Fearghus MacDonald, Sam Mattie, and Jake MacDonald.

The 2022-23 season is the first full hockey season since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“And the uncertainty is removed where you just never know when you’ll get to play the full season, or if something is going to change,” Cusack said. “The reassurance that you’re going to get to play a full season is huge, it definitely helps knowing you’re going to play a full season.”

When asked about how they anticipated the seaon would go before it started, he suggested they hoped to be in the same spot but figured there would be a little bit of a downturn with the amount of talent lost and the fact they’re a fairly young team.

“We brought in a lot of new faces and a lot of young players, but we have the best goalie in the league with Cody MacEachern and we’ve added Adam Tkacz,” Cusack said. “So when you have really strong goaltending and a lot of returning players, we thought there would be a possibility we’d be good again, but definitely didn’t think they would step up as well as they did.”

Addressing the team’s key to success this year, the general manager highlighted their depth, as every line has been bringing something to the table.

“Looking at the stats for our team, we have the most players in double digit points,” Cusack said. “Any given night, if one player, if our top line is not doing it, then another line will step up and do it. There’s always someone there who is ready to take over if someone is having a down game, which is common at this level.”

The Bulldogs have 13 players who have recorded double digits point this season, seven of which who have over 20.

The Bulldogs have been battling back-and-forth all season with the Eskasoni Junior Eagles, who have a somewhat similar 18-4-0 record, for the top spot in the Sid Rowe division. Cusack noted that the level of competition has been great.

“It’s great; they’re having an awesome season down there. Leroy (Denny) and Jimmy (Smith) have done just a tremendous job with that team,” he said. “When you’re going down there to a full rink that’s really loud, there is an added touch, the players are more excited to get down and play games against a team that’s pretty evenly matched with us.”

Sitting in first place with targets on their back, the GM said they need to keep improving in every area to keep the momentum going into playoffs.

“Every game, whether you have three losses or 15 losses, there’s always going to be things you can improve on, and we see every game that there are areas that can be better than they are and we’re just constantly trying to work on those things,” Cusack said. “There are great teams in our division and great teams in the other division and we’re still going to have to improve from where we’re at if we want to be there in the end.”