ARICHAT: The municipality will be buying a new vehicle and council adopted new guidelines during storms.

During the regular monthly meeting on Jan. 23 in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council approved recommendations from its committee of the whole and Bylaw and Policy Committee.

Council approved a recommendation from the committee of the whole for an expenditure of $72,369, plus HST on a new municipal vehicle, with the costs incurred in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

CAO Troy MacCulloch was also given the ability to negotiate any increase in price if the municipality is forced to buy a 2024 model if no 2023 trucks are available.

Council accepted a recommendation from the Bylaw Policy Committee to send the new storm policy to the next regular meeting of council for a vote.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette explained this governs when and how municipal buildings and assets close during inclement weather.

“It really wasn’t representing a major shift, it was really about putting our practice into policy,” she stated. “When you look at the kind of notifications and when the call is made to decide to close, they’re really things the county has been doing, in most cases, for a very long time. But we really wanted to cement them in policy so that the public knows what to expect and so that staff, whether they’ve been here a long time, or new staff, would know what the expectation is as well. Not to mention councillors.”

Council also approved Lois Landry as a new member of the Bylaw and Policy Committee.