Home Community Creignish Recreation Hall playground groundbreaking CommunityNewsHeadlines Creignish Recreation Hall playground groundbreaking By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - May 30, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Kathy McCluskey. Community members stand in front of the old playground equipment, signaling the start of a re-build. Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register