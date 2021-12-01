STRAIT AREA: Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Locals in Inverness and Richmond counties are demanding improvements in the long-term care sector.

On Nov. 30, supporters and CUPE members came out for a Day of Action across the province, including St. Peter’s, Arichat, and Inverness.

In front of St. Ann Community and Nursing Care Centre in Arichat, Local 5032 President Annette Boudreau told The Reporter wages are an important issue.

“Our wages are not very fair. They want (Continuing Care Assistants) to come into this business but there’s no incentive for them to come in,” she said.

Noting that the ratio of long term care residents to health care providers should be 4:1, Boudreau said there is a need to train and hire more workers.

“When they come into a long-term care home, they’re coming in now more fragile, more work is needed,” she noted. “It’s more heavy lifting, it’s not something one CCA can do on her own; we need more.”

Boudreau said their efforts received solid support in the community.

“People seem to be behind us, rallying behind us, which is good,” she stated. “A lot of the community realizes it’s the workers, it’s not just the residents also that are in need of the caring hands that we provide them.”

Photo by Jake Boudrot

Supporters and members of Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 1782 wave as motorists beep their support in St. Peter’s.

At a picket near the intersection leading to Richmond Villa in St. Peter’s, Local 1782 Shop Steward April Richardson told The Reporter they want legislative changes.

“We’re part of health care too, so when the Premier went around to speak to the health care (sector), they did not include long-term care, and long-term care was not invited to any of their sessions,” she said. “Right now, we’re sitting at 6 to 7 residents per CCA.”

Because of staff shortages and long hours, Richardson said that burn out is a worry.

“We’re very short-staffed. There’s been no vacation granted all summer due to staffing shortages. People are getting burned out. They’re working double shifts,” she noted. “We’re tired, we need support, we need the government to step up and do what they say they’re going to do and fix the system.”

Richardson said more can be done to direct more people into a long-term care career.

“There’s no incentives to have people come to work; they could be offering better wage packages, they could be offering better benefits,” she stated. “There’s people who’d like to take the course, but just don’t have the funding to take it.”

Contributed photo

About 30 supporters and members of CUPE Locals 3730 and 1485 held an information picket in Inverness.

Adele MacRae, a member of Local 3730 who attended the picket at the Inverness legion, along with Local 1485, told The Reporter they are so short-staffed, that workers are forced to work extra shifts.

“Working 12 hour shifts, and then working another 16 hours in total,” she noted. “The girls that work at (the Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home), they work 12 hour shifts as CCAs, and when that second shift comes on, and someone calls in sick, one of those girls are mandated to stay until the next shift.”

MacRae added that CUPE is looking for a 10 per cent wage increase.