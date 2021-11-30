Municipality calculating single fire rate

ARICHAT: Richmond County is looking into a single fire rate for the municipality.

During the regular monthly meeting on Nov. 22 in Arichat, councillors unanimously approved a recommendation from its committee of the whole directing staff to gather information from other municipalities to investigate the possibility of having one universal rate.

During the regular monthly meeting in October, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson presented his report from the municipal Fire Services Steering Committee. At the meeting, which was also attended by District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon, the funding model for fire departments in Pictou County was discussed.

Because multiple fire departments will not be able to survive long-term given the current funding model, some departments were looking at their options, Sampson said.

The district 5 councillor had a motion approved by council to have staff investigate recommendation #39 in the municipality’s fire services review which calls for funding fire departments from the general taxation rate.

Although it wasn’t unanimous, Sampson said the majority at the meeting wanted the municipality to at least look into this since there are three or four departments which are struggling and have no sustainable futures.

Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand said during the Nov. 8 committee of the whole session that a brief was done by Chief Financial Officer Jason Martell. Rather than allowing fire departments the ability to set the rate, Martell said the municipality would provide each with the funding they need to operate.

“Can we have one rate across the board, the answer is yes we can,” Martell told council. “What you’re talking about is a major shift in the model, in the way that the fire departments operate. Right now, the model in the formula is that they have an assessment, and they set their own rate, and that’s their revenue. By setting one rate, you’re shifting to one rate across the board.”

At the committee of the whole session, Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson asked if there would be different standards of record keeping and reporting for all departments. She questioned whether council was too specific in its motion, because the “entire picture” must be considered at budget time.

“Would we be doing the record keeping for the fire departments in-house here?” she asked. “I feel like there’s a lot of turns in this path. Charging one rate is pretty easy, you just change what it looks like on the bill. Deciding what the rate is, is a different story, and determining how to distribute that money, is a whole other conversation. And, there’s a whole bunch of parts in between that.”

The district 5 representative agreed with the deputy warden’s suggestion and requested staff provide different options for various rates.

“I guess we may end up asking, at some point, for some scenarios with a few different numbers,” Brent Sampson noted. “Where we could go with each rate. Just so that we know what we’re deciding on.”

The warden added that the draft outlined that volunteer fire departments would no longer receive levy revenue based on an assessment rate model, but based on the amount of revenue generated from a rate that is calculated as part of the general rate.

“But funds would be granted based on a demonstration of need which is a big departure from the way things work right now,” she added. “I think that’s something that we’ll have to consider carefully at budget time as well.”