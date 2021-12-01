ARICHAT: Councillors in Richmond County have given their support to a study into a floating wind energy project proposed off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Brezo Energy Inc. is proposing to use the Strait of Canso region as the base of their operations to construct, transport and maintain floating wind energy platforms which will be set up hundreds of kilometres offshore.

During the Nov. 22 regular monthly meeting in Arichat, council approved a recommendation from its committee of the whole to send a letter of support to the working group for the Strait of Canso Offshore Wind Energy Project.

Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette stressed this letter, which was already sent, was in response to an application from the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce for a Low Carbon Communities Education Grant to do more education, and conduct more research into offshore wind energy.

“It was sent conditionally,” she noted. “It was not in support of any one specific project, in terms of actual floating wind but the project is for research and education.”

***

Council accepted a recommendation from its committee of the whole to approve a Type 3-C3 sponsorship grant from the District 5 Fund in the amount of $500 for the L’Ardoise Men’s Club.

Another grant request of $2,000 for the Pitu’paq Partnership Society, which was recommended by the committee of the whole, was approved by council. This will come from the Type 4 Regional Health General Grant funds.

***

Council approved amendments to its Hours of Operation Policy to add the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on the list of holidays, when municipal facilities will be closed.

A Flag Policy, drafted by the municipal Bylaw and Policy Committee, was also adopted by council to make way for the flying of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation flag.

***

The warden said the municipality successfully applied for the Acting Collectively research project, which she said is good timing, considering they are launching a new strategic planning process.

She said other applications were from the Cape Breton Regional Municipality and the Municipality of the County of Victoria.

“They’re going to support us in applying for the Department of Seniors and Long Term Care Age Friendly Communities grant to support our participation and implementation in the project,” Mombourquette told council.

Mombourquette said the group met on Nov. 22 and she met with fellow group member Dorothy Bernard again last week to figure out next steps.

“There’s some great opportunities within it; we’ll have some training opportunities, we’ll have customized, community-level reports to inform our planning, as well as supporting 120 older community members with specifically individualized action plans,” the warden added.