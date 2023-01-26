ARICHAT: Dalbrae Academy took the first annual New Year’s Classic high school boys’ basketball tournament at École Beau-Port.

Dalbrae defeated École Beau-Port 74-65 in the championship final on Jan. 7, as Colin Vanzutphen was named player of the game for the Dragons. Liam Malay was named player of the game for École Beau-Port.

Dalbrae lost their first game of the tournament 62-57 to East Antigonish Academy on Jan. 6 as Kain MacKinnon was named player of the game for the Dragons, while Dexter Johnson won the award for his team.

Dalbrae beat École Beau-Port 59-57 in their second match, with Drew Gallant for Dalbrae and Ben Samson for the Arichat school receiving player of the game awards.

The Dragons beat École acadienne de Pomquet 79-51 in their second game as Dalbrae’s Drew Gallant and Aidan DeWolfe for East Antigonish took the player of the game honours.

École Beau-Port started the tournament with a 63-52 win over Pomquet as Noah Richard was named player of the game for École Beau-Port, and Antonio Cozzi took the same award for Pomquet.

In the fifth game of the tournament, École Beau-Port beat East Antigonish 80-60 with Cameron MacLean winning player of the game for Beau-Port and Austin Googoo winning the award for East Antigonish.

In the fourth game of the tournament, East Antigonish defeated École acadienne de Pomquet 79-59 as Drake Polley was named player of the game for the Monastery-based school.