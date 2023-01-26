Doctors retiring amid health care labour shortage

CAPE BRETON: As he retires from a 50-year career as a family doctor in rural Cape Breton, Dr. Ken Murray is worried about the future of small hospitals around the province amid a severe shortage of doctors and other medical staff.

“The way things are set up, it’s not attractive for young doctors to go or to work for a month and do relief,” Murray told The Reporter. “It would go a long way to helping little hospitals in places like Baddeck and Sheet Harbour survive if payment models allowed to better support relief positions to come in and cover the hospital and the patients. My worry is we’re not going to have little hospitals in the future unless there’s some new incentives. They do this in other parts of the country. We ought to be able to do it here.”

Murray, 76, ended up delaying his retirement because of staffing shortages at his medical clinic in Buchanan Memorial Community Health Centre in Neil’s Harbor.

“It was on my mind for a few years, but the circumstances didn’t line up,” he said. “It wasn’t like I had a definite date, but I would have been ready to retire a year or a year and a half ago.”

With two of his colleagues back from maternity leave, he felt comfortable stepping down and made it official in January.

The medical staff shortage in the province is a problem Premier Tim Houston says is his top priority but also admits will take years to remedy.

As of Jan. 1, 129,321 Nova Scotians (13 per cent of the population) were on a wait list for a primary care family doctor or nurse practitioner. Of the 5,665 people who added their names to the list in December, 32 per cent did so because their doctor retired or plans to retire. A little over 40 per cent signed up because they are new to the area.

Nova Scotia Health knows of about 40 looming future retirements or departures in family medicine. But the number is likely higher. “Physicians self-elect when to notify us of retirements,” said Brendan Elliott, a spokesperson for the health authority. “We sometimes get the notices for retirements coming in three years’ time. Other times it is much shorter.”

Between Apr. 1 (the start of Nova Scotia Health’s operating year) and Nov. 30, 52 doctors stopped practising in the province. Most retired, while others left for personal reasons, illness or relocation. In the year ended March 31, 2022, 75 departed, up from 46 in the previous year.

Elliott said Nova Scotia Health knows of 95 vacancies in family medicine and 72 vacancies in specialties across the province. “Our current vacancies do not include planning for expanded programs, requests for new positions or other work taking place across the system,” he said. “Instead, they represent the vacancies we have that will be replaced based on historic departures.”

In just under five years, the province has recruited 655 doctors, including 163 last year.

New doctors aren’t burdened with the heavy patient load of many older doctors who are now retiring with a roster of as many as 4,500 patients.

Doctors on a full-time salaried contract are expected to have 1,350 patients. A fee-for-service physician takes on a similar number but might wind up with more or with less based on their years of experience or desired work hours.

“In many cases, outgoing physicians in our province had enough patients that they are replaced with 1.5 to 2.5 full-time-equivalent positions,” said Elliott.

Among the reasons for the smaller patient count for new doctors “is a general shift in work habits and work-life balance for younger physicians entering the profession” and the health status of Nova Scotians, which includes a growing number of elderly patients and many with complex needs, he said.

Dr. Robert Martel decided to retire in 2019 from his post as an emergency room physician in Halifax to move back home to Arichat to look after his aging parents. Early in his career, as a family doctor in Arichat, he had 5,000 patients.

The 72-year-old, 1982 graduate said he knows of at least a few doctors in Cape Breton around his age who want to retire and many more elsewhere. “They’re going to fall off or call it quits,” he said. “Some are just hanging in and they were a very productive group.”

Martel said health authorities and managers have known for 15 years that family medicine was changing and would leave major gaps. “The recent graduates wanted a different approach,” he said. “Many didn’t want to work after 4 p.m. or on weekends. It should be no surprise that the default would be emergency care. What else are people going to do?”

Murray said in his small community, which had declining population over the decades, the workload was shared over two or three doctors, so he didn’t have a particular tally of patients.

“We knew each other’s patients and didn’t divide it up into separate practices,” he said.

The three doctors now working at the clinic came from Montreal, Southern Ontario and Dartmouth. “They found us in large measure by word of mouth,” said Murray. “It wasn’t directly the result of a recruitment strategy.”

Programs that encourage medical students and medical residents to do stints in small communities are a big help with recruiting,” he said. “In some cases, they come back and do short-term locum work. They can spread the word.”

He said his clinic is fortunate now to be fully staffed with three doctors, a nurse practitioner and a nurse.

“The three physicians all have young children and are keen to stay here for the long term,” he said. “That’s reassuring.”