Desmond Fatality Inquiry findings won’t be filed until 2023

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Nova Scotia Judiciary say they expect Judge Warren Zimmer’s final report and recommendations from the Desmond Fatality Inquiry to be filed with the Provincial Court of Nova Scotia “sometime next year.”

The fatality inquiry, which saw testimony from 70 witnesses over 56 days, and spanned 26 months, was investigating what caused retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond, who was a former infantryman, to kill his mother, his wife, and his 10-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself in Upper Big Tracadie on Jan. 3, 2017.

According to the judiciary, the inquiry generated 10,447 pages of transcripts covering 307 hours of hearing time. In total, the inquiry reviewed 58,699 documents, including 377 exhibits entered as evidence during the proceedings, they said.

On May 21, 2019 the inquiry began with opening remarks at a make-shift courthouse inside the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) council chambers, 28 kilometres from the historically-Black community in which the deaths occurred.

Witness testimony began on Jan. 27, 2020 and continued until March 2, 2020, at which point the inquiry faced numerous challenges such as the global COVID-19 pandemic, including long adjournments due to public health restrictions, then the proceedings changed venues to the Port Hawkesbury Justice Centre on Oct. 28, 2020.

Closing submissions took place on April 20, 2022 and the proceedings are now complete, subject to a decision by the judge to reopen the inquiry to clarify existing evidence or to put additional evidence on the record.

“I appreciate that this has been a lengthy and emotional process for everyone involved, especially the families who lost loved ones. They are waiting on an outcome,” Zimmer said in a Nov. 17 release. “However, the volume of information that needs to be considered, analyzed and incorporated into the final report is challenging and substantial in all its details.”

A Sept. 22 announcement by the Nova Scotia Department of Justice indicated to allow the presiding judge to continue his work, the conclusion of the inquiry was extended to Dec. 31, however the inquiry’s final report was expected before the end of the year.

“The conclusion of the inquiry is a judicial determination and by legislation is associated with the filing of a written report with the provincial court,” Zimmer said. “To be perfectly clear, the report will not be complete by Dec. 31. The volume of work precludes that timeframe.”

Jennifer Stairs, communications director for the judiciary, told The Reporter this has been a long and difficult process for all participants and the inquiry appreciates the importance of the findings for the families involves, as well as the broader public.

“It is important to clarify that the extension announced late-September enables Judge Zimmer to continue working as a provincial court judge. It has no direct impact on the fatality inquiry, which is a judicial proceeding under the jurisdiction of the provincial court,” Stairs said via email. “Likewise, the extension does not determine the timeline for Judge Zimmer’s final report.”

The inquiry’s mandate is to determine the circumstances under which these deaths occurred, as well as some specific issues, including but not limited to, whether Desmond and his family had access to the appropriate mental health and domestic violence intervention services leading up to their deaths.

As a conclusion to the inquiry, Zimmer will file a written report with the provincial court containing his findings and recommendations, which will not contain any findings of legal responsibility.

Work on the final report is continuing and a copy of the report will also be provided to the Minister of Justice and made available to the public on the inquiry website.