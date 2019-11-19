Desmond inquiry adjourned until next year

GUYSBOROUGH: On the same day the fatality inquiry was set to begin, a 60-day adjournment was granted at the request of the newly-hired lawyer representing the Borden family.

As the fatality inquiry – looking into what caused retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond to kill his 52-year-old mother Brenda, his 31-year-old wife Shanna, and his 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah, before turning the gun on himself – was supposed to hear from its first witness on Monday, provincial court Judge Warren Zimmer confirmed the parents of Lionel Desmond’s wife, Shanna Desmond, had replaced their lawyer last Friday afternoon.

Shanna (left) and Aaliyah Desmond

Thomas Macdonald, who now represents Ricky, Thelma, and Sheldon Borden, told the inquiry he needs time necessary to review the roughly 58,000 files, totaling 120,000 pages of documents filed by various federal and provincial agencies.

“We understand this request is frustrating, inconvenient and could be seen as last minute,” he said. “Participation means participation, it doesn’t mean mere presence.”

In Zimmer’s decision to adjourn, he said it is not an issue of a decision that would favour the Desmond family or the Borden family, but the delay was needed to ensure a fair process.

“Would [adjournment] result in a measure of disappointment to the Desmond family? Perhaps. But it is not likely to result in any unfairness,” he said. “Would it result in an actual or perceived unfairness to the Borden family under the circumstances, I would say likely, because they would be here not prepared, not engaged in the way they would like to be.”

Cpl. Lionel Desmond

Lionel Desmond was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after serving in Afghanistan in 2007 with the 2nd Battalion Royal Canadian Regiment’s India Company. He was deployed to Kandahar just one month after the birth of his daughter. Lionel, a then 24-year-old rifleman, was in direct combat with the Taliban as they ramped up their guerilla campaign in one of the Canadian military’s most bloddiest combat missions.

On January 3, 2017, he purchased a rifle and went to his Upper Big Tracadie home.

Even though Lionel had sought treatment for his mental illness, his family believes he didn’t receive the necessary help he desperately needed.

With the third anniversary of the tragic event approaching, lawyers representing Lionel’s sisters, Chantel and Cassandra, indicated they were not in support of an adjournment and it was a bad idea to postpone an inquiry that has already been three-years in the making.

Zimmer acknowledged it may have taken three-years to reach this point, but the volume of documents, parties and witnesses involved are unprecedented.

Lionel’s sisters told reporters they were disappointed in the adjournment, not only because it delays answers for their family but also for any potential recommendations that might improve mental health services for veterans.

The inquiry’s mandate is to determine the circumstances under which these deaths occurred, as well as some specific issues, including: whether Lionel and his family had access to the appropriate mental health and domestic violence intervention services; whether healthcare and social services providers who interacted with Lionel were trained to recognize the symptoms of occupational stress injuries or domestic violent; and whether Lionel should have been able to retain, or obtain a license enabling him to obtain or purchase a firearm.

The first session of the inquiry is now set to begin on January 27, 2020.