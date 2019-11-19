PORT HAWKESBURY: Internationally touring Canadian roots artists Gordie Tentrees and Jaxon Haldane are heading out on the road to share their newest record GRIT with two dates in the Strait area.

On November 25, they will be performing at Shannon Studio in the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. For tickets, go to: https://tickets.phcivic.com. The next night, the Townhouse Pub in Antigonish will be the venue. For ticket information, go to: info@antigonishtownhouse.com.

From Celtic Connections in Glasgow, Scotland to the National Folk Festival in Canberra, Australia, their ability to captivate audiences, weave melody, while juggling the dark with the light is infectious. Armed with 10 instruments, brotherly harmonies and masterful storytelling, Tentrees and Haldane have performed 754 concerts in 11 countries during the past four years alone.

Their recent release, GRIT, was recorded over five nights in Western Canadian venues with engineer Scott Franchuk (Corb Lund, Old Reliable) featuring 11 tracks, including multiple Haldane/Tentrees co-writes, a Willie P. Bennett cover, and popular Fred Eaglesmith/Tentrees co-write “Craft Beards & Man Buns.”

To hear the live record, go to: https://soundcloud.com/gordietentrees/sets/grit-gordie-tentrees-jaxon. And to check out the video for “Craft Beards & Man Buns”, go to: https://youtu.be/S1FlqCJEv2s.

“After over a decade of being road warriors, this freak folk duo debuts on wax with a live album of tracks culled from various dates that really rocked,” said Midwest Record, from the U.S. “An organic, back porch duo that owes a debt to the leftists of the lefties, here’s where you turn if you lean more toward Holy Modal Rounders than Kingston Trio. As organic and holistic as folk gets, this is the wild sound of freedom and the freedom to fly.”

Roots Music Canada also had strong accolades for the duo.

“Gordie Tentrees is a cross between Corb Lund and Stompin’ Tom Connors. Much like Corb Lund, Gordie has a writing style all his own, and much like Stompin Tom, I can imagine him playing anywhere – honky tonks, beer joints, large theaters or stadiums – and commanding the stage and crowd with his honesty, humor, and storytelling. Talent is talent, and it’s clear when it comes to songwriting, Gordie Tentrees has oodles to spare.”

For more info, visit: https://www.tentrees.ca/.