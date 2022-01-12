Desmond to return to court later this month for stabbing

ANTIGONISH: Five years to the day Cpl. Lionel Desmond rocked the small tight-knit community of Upper Big Tracadie for his role in a triple murder-suicide, his sister, who has been the face of the family’s fight for justice, was charged with attempted murder.

Following a late night stabbing in Antigonish on Jan. 3, the RCMP said 30-year-old Cassandra Jane Desmond was charged with a single count of attempted murder.

According to Public Information Officer Cpl. Chris Marshall, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Antigonish RCMP responded to an assault at a bar on College Street that resulted from an altercation between two groups of people.

When police arrived on scene, a 21-year-old male was found to be suffering from an abdominal stab wound and was taken to hospital by ambulance, the RCMP noted in a press release.

“The victim suffered serious injuries, however it is my understanding that he is now stable,” Marshall wrote to The Reporter via email.

Along with Desmond, the RCMP said a 27-year-old man from Antigonish was also arrested, but was later released after being held overnight in custody.

“The man was initially arrested as it was believed that he has involvement in the incident,” Marshall wrote. “Through further investigation, our investigators could not gather any evidence that would have supported charges against the man which is why he was released without a charge.”

Desmond was remanded into custody and appeared in Antigonish Provincial Court on Jan. 5 via teleconference.

“Through continued investigation, the evidence that was gathered only supported charges against Ms. Desmond, and no one else involved in the incident,” Marshall said.

According to Melissa Noonan, a communications advisor for the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service, Desmond’s appearance was a contested bail hearing as the Crown opposed her release.

After hearing the presented evidence, Judge William Digby released Desmond on $2,000 bail with two sureties, including her twin sister Chantel.

As part of her conditions to her release, Digby ordered Desmond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour; not enter or be in any premises where alcohol is the primary product of sale including liquor stores; to not possess any weapons or be in possession or consume alcohol; and must obey a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., unless dealing with a medical emergency for her or one of her three children.

She was also ordered to not contact or communicate with, or attempt to contact or communicate with, directly or indirectly with the victim, remain away from their place of employment, residence, and place of education.

On Feb. 16, 2021 Cassandra took the stand at the Desmond Fatality Inquiry, providing emotional testimony on her knowledge of the support, or lack thereof, her brother and his family received from the Canadian Armed Forces transitioning back into normal, everyday civialian life.

The provincial inquiry looking into the death of her mother Brenda, her sister-in-law Shanna, her niece Aaliyah and her brother Lionel, who was released from the military in 2015 as the former infantryman was suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is soon set to release their recommendations.

Desmond will make her next appearance in Antigonish Provincial Court on Jan. 26.